The 2020 Game Developers Conference (GDC) would have started today had it not been canned like basically every major expo from here until summer. To compensate, Facebook is hosting what it calls its Game Developers Showcase, and it’s starting today.

Running from March 16th – 19th, Facebook will be announcing new updates and trailers from what it calls “anticipated games” coming to both its Quest and Rift platforms.

Facebook additionally says that updates will be announced for VR titles Pistol Whip from Cloudhead Games, and Beat Saber from Beat Games. More info is also coming for Quest titles The Room VR: A Dark Matter from Fireproof Games, Lies Beneath from Drifter Entertainment, and Phantom: Covert Ops from nDreams, the company says in a blog post.

Ostensibly in place of its on-site dev talks, Facebook is making three video workshops available on March 19th, which covers “new and upcoming tools, as well as insider techniques and tips to help developers build world-class experiences on Quest and the Rift Platform.”

The workshops include ‘VR Business Best Practices’, ‘The Future of Playing Together and Where Multiplayer Is Going in VR’, and ‘Best Practices For Launching Games on Oculus’.