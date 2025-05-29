‘World War Z VR’ Brings the Series’ Massive Zombie Hordes to Quest & PC VR in August

Saber Interactive, the studio behind PC and console shooter World War Z (2019), revealed the franchise is getting its first VR game, bringing the iconic swarm of zombies to Quest and SteamVR headsets on August 12th.

World War Z VR is set to be an entirely new entry in the series built from the ground-up for VR, something the studio says “faithfully reimagines the intense action of the original World War Z game.”

Unlike the PC and console game though, which featured a third-person view and had a number of multiplayer modes, the VR release is said to offer up a first-person, single-player campaign set across New York, Tokyo and Marseille.

World War Z VR promises to let you take on “over 200 zombies” at a time, with every gameplay mechanic of the original World War Z fully reimagined for VR, the studio says, which is set to feature seven playable characters in addition to its host of weapons, perks and three difficulty settings.

And like the in the World War Z (2013) film and 2006 Max Brooks novel, zombies are far from brainless walkers; the studio says zombies “will adapt to their surroundings and your playstyle to hunt you down, while special infected enemies raise the stakes even higher.”

Launching August 12th, World War Z VR is now available for pre-order on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and on Steam for PC VR headsets, priced at $20. Although there’s no pre-order discount to speak of, pre-order customers will get an exclusive ‘Golden Skin Pack’ weapon bonus.