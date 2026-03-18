PSVR 2 Team Shooter ‘Firewall Ultra’ is Shutting Down in September

By
Scott Hayden
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Firewall Ultra (2023), the tactical team shooter for PSVR 2, is officially set to go offline just three years after its initial launch.

Sony released an update to its original 2023 launch blogpost stating that Firewall Ultra will be “terminated and will no longer be available on September 17, 2026.”

While the game does feature some limited single-player PvE combat, a bulk of the game relies on online gameplay. Sony says that come September 17th at 10:00am PDT (local time here), the game will no longer be playable in any capacity.

Firewall Ultra had a pretty rocky start on PSVR 2. Released in August 2023, the team shooter was ostensibly hoping to replicate the success of Firewall Zero Hour (2018) on the original PSVR, although suffered a number of stumbling blocks along the way.

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While being one of the premier shooters on PSVR 2 at the time, Firewall Ultra was marred early on, with many critics having cited issues with the game’s control scheme, amount of gameplay variety, and progression system, garnering it a middling Metacritic score of 61/100.

To add insult to injury, only four months after release developer First Contact Entertainment was shuttered, leaving Firewall Ultra essentially abandoned. Then, in early 2025, Sony dropped a surprise update which tweaked incentives ostensibly aimed at getting in new players—largely seen as a last hurrah for the game.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • PerpetuallySkeptical

    I still talk with the friends I made in Zero Hour, some of the best VR gaming I've ever done. There were such high hopes for Ultra, but it was such a disappointing launch that there was no way to recover. I wish the team had pivoted and added some cooperative mission content similar to Crossfire Sierra Squad.