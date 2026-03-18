PSVR 2 Team Shooter ‘Firewall Ultra’ is Shutting Down in September

Firewall Ultra (2023), the tactical team shooter for PSVR 2, is officially set to go offline just three years after its initial launch.

Sony released an update to its original 2023 launch blogpost stating that Firewall Ultra will be “terminated and will no longer be available on September 17, 2026.”

While the game does feature some limited single-player PvE combat, a bulk of the game relies on online gameplay. Sony says that come September 17th at 10:00am PDT (local time here), the game will no longer be playable in any capacity.

Firewall Ultra had a pretty rocky start on PSVR 2. Released in August 2023, the team shooter was ostensibly hoping to replicate the success of Firewall Zero Hour (2018) on the original PSVR, although suffered a number of stumbling blocks along the way.

While being one of the premier shooters on PSVR 2 at the time, Firewall Ultra was marred early on, with many critics having cited issues with the game’s control scheme, amount of gameplay variety, and progression system, garnering it a middling Metacritic score of 61/100.

To add insult to injury, only four months after release developer First Contact Entertainment was shuttered, leaving Firewall Ultra essentially abandoned. Then, in early 2025, Sony dropped a surprise update which tweaked incentives ostensibly aimed at getting in new players—largely seen as a last hurrah for the game.