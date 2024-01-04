First Contact Entertainment, developers behind the tactical team shooter franchise Firewall, is shuttering the studio, citing the “lack of support for VR within the industry.”

Founded in 2016, First Contact has developed two of the PSVR platform’s most visible exclusives: Firewall Zero Hour (2018) and the recently released sequel Firewall Ultra (2023), which landed solely on PSVR 2.

In a Facebook post, the studio says the move to shut down the studio is based on the inability to recoup on development costs. Here’s the full post below:

“After almost 8 years of working with the most amazing team I’ve ever have the pleasure of being part of, I’m sad to announce that we will be closing our company First Contact Entertainment by the end of the year. The lack of support for VR within the industry has eventually taken its toll. As a AAA VR game developer, we are just not able to justify the expense needed gouging forward. We are a team of fearless innovators willing to push new technologies to its limits. I am extremely proud of the team and grateful to our investors, our partners and of course our community of dedicated and passionate players. It’s been a wild ride, Thankyou!”

Firewall Zero Hour was largely hailed as PSVR’s first ‘AAA’ team shooter, focusing mainly on search and destroy game mode which requires one team to defend a complex whilst the other attacks and hacks a set data point. Zero Hour did well on PSVR, garnering a Metacritic score of 79/100.

The franchise’s PSVR 2 exclusive follow-up Firewall Ultra fared less well, garnering a middling Metacritic score of 61/100, with many critics citing issues with the game’s control scheme and amount of gameplay variety.

While Firewall was undoubtedly the studio’s most central projects, First Contact also developed Solaris Offworld Combat (2021), a Quake-style multiplayer shooter that offered up cross-play between Quest, PSVR, and PC VR headsets. On the Quest platform, the game currently sports a user rating of [3.5/5] stars.

However you slice it, it appears the studio was mostly hanging its hopes on the widespread adoption of PSVR 2, which is still very much up in the air as the Quest standalone platform continues to outperform. To boot, Sony has largely stayed mum on what its next slew of games will be, leaving the platform without the critical mass of exclusives to not only potentially convert PS5 owners to the console’s latest VR headset, but keep them coming back for more. The exit of one of the platform’s most ardent, and likely best-funded supporters also doesn’t bode well.

  • PerpetuallySkeptical

    You live by the aim, you die by the aim.

  • Nevets

    Now, if Rockstar would only add some quality VR DLC to GTA6 on PSVR2, then VR (and PSVR2) would probably go through the roof. It’ll never happen, at least not so long as Xbox has no VR compatibility…but just imagine.

    • Naruto Uzumaki

      Ps5 will struggle to reach 30 fps in gta 6 you could play in vr at 15 fps

      • ViRGiN

        And it still would be glorious.

    • gothicvillas

      I’ll settle on GTA5 vr

  • ViRGiN

    It’s strange how people crapped on this game for being non-VR essentially, and then the same people are hyper-excited to play Cats with UEVR and even worse controls, or play a bunch of PC FPS with the same control scheme as Firewall.

  • Mike_Of_Sweden

    I loved the first Firewall but Firewall Ultra is the worst vr shooter I ever played. The gun mechanics are horrible and its impossible to play with a gunstock. How a relatively experienced vr studio can make such stupid decisions is unfathomable to me… Whish it was possible to do a refund!

    • ViRGiN

      I guess loud minority asked for such control scheme?
      Same crap happend with Alvo game.

      The same people who crapped on Firewall/Crossfire, and calling out “Questies” for waiting for a 20 year old GTA SA port for VR are now hyper-immersed with even crappier controls thans to UEVR.

      • Stealth Ico

        People were already clowning on FCE with the first Firewall game having weird controls, but it was excused by the PSVR1’s mediocre tracking and from first hand experience, playing with the PSVR aim controller was actually fun. The game had a lot of problems but at least it was fun to play.

        The difference between the original game and Ultra is that the PSVR 2 has great tracking, and it has actual competitor shooters on the platform (Pavlov, and Breachers, which released on PSVR 2 recently). A lot of the weird design decisions from the first game do not make sense on the PSVR 2 with good 6DOF hand tracked controllers and no gun accessory.

        Did you know on Firewall Ultra, there’s a dedicated button to AIM DOWN SIGHTS??? IN A VR GAME??? AND YOU HAVE TO AIM DOWN SIGHTS TO HAVE THE BEST ACCURACY???

        It is unreal what they were trying to get away with, hoping that people would just eat it up, and throwing years and years of established VR design concepts away.

        They don’t have the VR market to blame, they don’t have Sony to blame, they only have themselves to blame. Hard stop.

        • ViRGiN

          I know all the blunders of Firewall, and do not understand their design choices. Shame, cause the game looks high quality, it’s miles above from such an outdated game like Pavlov.
          But the same thing happened with Alvo. Launched on PSVR1, apparently was successfull enough to continue running to this day, and the developer made all ‘the same’ non-immersive choices. It basically plays like a gamepad game, button to reload, throwing grenade etc.
          And you know what?
          People love this through UEVR. The hell is going on here LMAO.

          • Stealth Ico

            Alvo was successful because unlike Firewall which had only a set amount of rounds a match, then you wait in a lobby for 5+ minutes, Alvo had modes like TDM and quick lobby timers. Otherwise it wasn’t built very well but /r/PSVR standards are low and continue to be low anyway, which is a good thing that Breachers and Pavlov now exist on the PSVR 2 so they can play actual good VR shooters.

            also what is UEVR? is it that VR mod on PC that lets you play non VR games in VR? I think it’s not really useful to compare a tool that makes non VR games playable in VR, and a game that’s only playable in VR and does a shitty job of implementing VR mechanics and design. (aka Firewall Ultra rofl)

    • kool

      I’m not sure why they didn’t have a third party gun option and also Solaris was doa how multiplayer shooter did they think they could support?

  • Stealth Ico

    They only have themselves to blame. They are lucky that the original Firewall had virtually no competition on the original PSVR. They were the only modern multiplayer VR shooter on the platform and took advantage of that fact. Not to mention the AIM controller was a solid accessory that they implemented well.

    However, they learned nothing or ignored all criticism for the 2nd game on the now modern PSVR2, which has actual competitors like Pavlov and Breachers who actually know how to make a good VR shooter using 6DOF hand controls.

    They don’t have anyone to blame for poor sales and reviews but themselves. Seeing the CEO blame “the lack of VR support” is baffling and quite frankly, an insult to the players who purchased a flawed product.

  • What a pity. I hope its employees will find a new job soon