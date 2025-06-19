Apple confirmed at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last week that Vision Pro is set to support PSVR 2 Sense controllers when visionOS 26 launches this Fall. While still in developer beta, YouTuber ‘Nathie’ got a chance to go hands-on, showing off just how the controllers work.

In the video, Nathie shows off PSVR 2 Sense controllers scrolling through some of Vision Pro’s most basic systems, including browsing apps via its UI, as well as exploring some of the new content coming to VisionOS 26.

Nathie notes that UI selection combines Vision Pro’s onboard eye-tracking and the physical controller; scrolling through apps can be done both with a swiping gesture or via the controllers’ thumbsticks, seen below:

While Nathie goes hands-on with some of the new features coming to VisionOS 26, like its new slate of spatial Widgets, new volumetric photos, and improved Persona avatars, notably lacking are any apps that actually use Sense controllers as they were intended—i.e. for accurate, low-latency input.

That’s because Apple reportedly had “no plans” to support VR motion controllers leading up to the headset’s February 2024, spurring Vision Pro app developers to create (or port) XR apps with eye and hand-tracking from the get-go. Apple’s focus was to create a general ‘spatial computer’ after all, which put an elevated focus on work, communication and traditional content consumption.

But now, as the company undoubtedly readies its next XR headset, Apple is ostensibly broadening that scope to truly cover the full gamut, which could allow developers to bring a wide variety of games and apps that rely on quick and precise input, such as shooters, fast-twitch rhythm games, physical movement games (climbing, jumping, flying), and simulators of all types.

Whether the glut of XR developers actually gravitate towards Vision Pro is another question entirely though, as the $3,500 headset is not only prohibitively expensive from a consumer standpoint, but, according to independent analyst data, has only sold around 500,000 units to date, making it a comparatively smaller install base next to segment leader, Meta Quest 3/S.

Although there’s no telling what a prospective ‘Vision Pro 2’ might look like, we’re hoping it’s going to be a fair sight cheaper, and also make buying Sense controllers a hell of a lot easier. For now, the only way to get your hands on a pair of controllers is either second-hand, or by buying a complete PSVR 2 bundle.