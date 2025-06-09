Apple announced visionOS 26 today, its new naming scheme for the next big update coming to Vision Pro later this year. Among Vision Pro’s list of new features comes something we’ve been waiting for: actual support for VR input devices, including motion controllers and a spatially-tracked stylus.

In 2023, Apple said it had no plans to make or support VR controllers on Vision Pro, but that’s about to change.

Previous rumors alleged Apple was getting ready to support PSVR 2’s motion controllers, but now it’s official: visionOS 26 will bring PSVR 2 Sense Controller so developers can start building (or more likely porting) VR games to the platform.

 

This should open up more avenues to bringing a lot of the games that didn’t—or rather, couldn’t reasonably—support hand-tracking-only interactions.

SEE ALSO
'Wonder' is a Collection of Mesmerizing Mixed Reality Experiences Coming Soon from 'Gadgeteer' Studio

While that’s mostly for gamers, Apple also announced it will support Logitech Muse, a new spatial input device built for Vision Pro that enables “precise input and new ways to interact with collaboration apps like Spatial Analogue.”

 

Logitech calls Muse “a digital pencil that enhances the way users work, create, and collaborate,” noting the device will be available later this year.

The company also confirmed that Muse features 6DOF tracking, physical buttons, haptics, gesture recognition, and will let users draw and annotate both in space and on surfaces thanks to a pressure-sensing tip.

Logitech Muse | Image courtesy Logitech

Logitech says more info about Muse, including pricing and compatible apps, will be shared later this year before it goes on sale through both Logitech and Apple.

This story is breaking. We’re learning more about Logitech Muse and the specifics around PSVR 2 Sense Controller support. We’re currently at WWDC 2025 today, so stay tuned for all things Vision Pro.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • FrankB

    Weird that it took a decision by Apple for Sony to finally give its customers a path to purchase replacement controllers.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Initial rumors said that visionOS would not only allow the use of PSVR2 Sense controllers in games, but also support their use in regular productivity apps that can benefit from a higher precision than hand tracking provides. So you probably won't have to buy a Logitech Muse for designing or sculpting on AVP, or quickly panning through a shot in Final Cut, the PSVR2 Sense will do just fine for that too.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      But of course it all dpends on usecase and pricing. I'll bet for most designers a pen like device will feel more comfortable/natural for the functions you mention then a PSVR2 Sense controller. But if you're gonna use the headset for more then just productivity it might make more sense to buy the PSVR2 controllers. The high price of the headset alone and for professional use, you're more likely to just also buy the pen as it isn't really expensive if it helps with your job.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        At USD 3500, the cost for any peripheral will seem negligible, but hopefully Apple quickly reduces the price. And yes, for professional use, the only thing that matters is how much time it saves, so designers will go for a pen regardless of price.

        Not sure if there is already a price for the Muse, but Logitech's MX Ink for Quest goes for USD 130, or USD 170 incl. the stand/charging station. Technically the MX Ink is mostly a Quest controller, tracked with integrated IR LEDs.

        Muse probably costs more, but might also be more capable. In 2024-07 Apple was granted a patent for a 6DoF self-tracking stylus with advanced haptics. It would work like Touch Pro controllers with integrated cameras, so while MX Ink requires an unobstructed view to Quest, the Apple stylus could be moved around an object to trace it. The haptics were supposed to provide surface information like roughness, softness etc., and the patent mentions the use of the integrated cameras to 3D scan objects or react to specific markers.

        I doubt that the Logitech Muse will do all this, so there may be more (expensive) devices planned. The latest Apple Pencil for iPads also supports 6DoF tracking, reporting tilt, rotation and distance from the surface in addition to touch location and pressure, so Apple apparently believes in the stylus as the input device for anything not a computer used with a mouse.

  • Foreign Devil

    I've got the Logitech pen for Quest. THey had to make a different version of the pen for Vision Pro?

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Technically no. The Logitech MX Ink is tracked via IR LEDs, just like the Quest or PSVR2 controllers, so the Vision Pro could track its position too and get other informations like rotation via bluetooth. Practically this requires the companies involved working together on this, and it apparently took Apple and Sony engineers several months to make PSVR2 sense work with AVP.

      MX Ink was a cooperation between Logitech and Meta, with the Ink using the same protocol as the Quest Touch controllers. So Logitech might be fine with using the Ink with AVP, but Meta might not be fine with it either supporting other protocols or letting Apple using their Quest controller protocols. And as Meta doesn't offer their self-tracking Touch Pro controllers for 3rd party HMDs, even though cross-platform compatibility could be one of the big advantages of self-tracking controllers, and Logitech never even supported Quest Pro on MX Ink, I wouldn't bet on them adding compatibility later on.