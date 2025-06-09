Apple announced visionOS 26 today, its new naming scheme for the next big update coming to Vision Pro later this year. Among Vision Pro’s list of new features comes something we’ve been waiting for: actual support for VR input devices, including motion controllers and a spatially-tracked stylus.

In 2023, Apple said it had no plans to make or support VR controllers on Vision Pro, but that’s about to change.

Previous rumors alleged Apple was getting ready to support PSVR 2’s motion controllers, but now it’s official: visionOS 26 will bring PSVR 2 Sense Controller so developers can start building (or more likely porting) VR games to the platform.

This should open up more avenues to bringing a lot of the games that didn’t—or rather, couldn’t reasonably—support hand-tracking-only interactions.

While that’s mostly for gamers, Apple also announced it will support Logitech Muse, a new spatial input device built for Vision Pro that enables “precise input and new ways to interact with collaboration apps like Spatial Analogue.”

Logitech calls Muse “a digital pencil that enhances the way users work, create, and collaborate,” noting the device will be available later this year.

The company also confirmed that Muse features 6DOF tracking, physical buttons, haptics, gesture recognition, and will let users draw and annotate both in space and on surfaces thanks to a pressure-sensing tip.

Logitech says more info about Muse, including pricing and compatible apps, will be shared later this year before it goes on sale through both Logitech and Apple.

This story is breaking. We’re learning more about Logitech Muse and the specifics around PSVR 2 Sense Controller support. We’re currently at WWDC 2025 today, so stay tuned for all things Vision Pro.