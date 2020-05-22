Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted (2019), the VR adaptation of the immensely popular horror game, is getting an Oculus Quest version. And although we had hoped it would arrive sometime last year when the studio first said it was coming to Quest “soon”, Steel Wool Studios have announced the Quest port is now only “one bug fix away from being done.”

Update (May 22nd, 2020): Steel Wool Studios say in a tweet that FnAF: Help Wanted for Quest will be coming soon. This follows the announcement that a non-VR version of the game is coming to Nintendo Switch. The original article follows below:

Original Article (October 31st, 2019): Steel Wool Studios co-founder Andrew Dayton announced the news via an Oculus blog post, saying that there’s “lots of work to do” before the studio can announce an official launch date. The studio has however said that it should arrive “soon.”

Steel Wool additionally says it plans on continuing its work in the Five Nights at Freddy’s universe, something originally created by Scott Cawthon in his breakout PC title, which has thus far found its way on nearly every platform including the upcoming smartphone AR game Five Nights at Freddy’s AR: Special Delivery (2019).

On PC VR platforms and PSVR, the studio released the new paid DLC ‘Curse of Dreadbear’, which includes a new Halloween-themed hub and new mini-games and prizes. The studio says weekly content will be added through the month of October.

You’ll find Five Nights at Freddy’s VR on Steam (Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR), Viveport (Rift, Vive, Index, Windows VR), Oculus Store (Rift), and the PlayStation Store (PSVR).