Puzzle Adventure ‘Floor Plan 2’ to Release on Quest & PC VR April 1st, Trailer Here

Turbo Button, the studio behind puzzle adventure game Floor Plan (2016), announced that a sequel is coming to Oculus Quest, Rift, and SteamVR headsets on April 1st, 2021.

If you’re looking for some head-scratchers, Turbo Button promises more escape room-style puzzles, but this time you’ll be able to step out into multiple connected rooms instead of simply keeping you inside a single elevator.

It’s a big step for the franchise, as the original was initially designed for seated gameplay with Samsung Gear VR in 2016, with a room-scale (or rather, elevator-scale) version coming out a year later that would let you walk around and complete puzzles with motion controllers.

Floor Plan 2 is said to include ‘remixed challenges’ in previously solved areas, making for what the studio says is more than four hours of “hand-crafted, charming-as-heck gameplay.”

Here’s how Turbo Button describes it:

“On your first day of work, the boss sends you on an errand to retrieve a lost treasure that will turn the company’s fortunes around. And good news: it’s somewhere in the building! Just use the elevator down the hall. Oh, and by the way, each floor is a gateway to another world, nobody speaks your language, and time and space are fluid.”

Floor Plan 2 is headed to Quest, Rift, and SteamVR headsets on April 1st for $25. A version for PSVR is slated to release “later,” the studio says.