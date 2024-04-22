From now until April 28th, you’ll be able to get your hands on a ton of top Quest titles for up to 64% off the regular price.

For this week only, Meta has put hundreds of classic and recent titles at a discount during its April Mega Sale.

There are 200+ games on sale right now, with a staggering number of popular VR titles on the list, which include:

You can check out the full list of April Mega Sale games here, with a majority ranging from 20-40% off, available from now until April 28th at 11:59 PM PT (local time here).

SEE ALSO
Zuckerberg: Quest 3 Beats Vision Pro in 'vast majority' of Cases in Mixed Reality

There are also six game bundles available, packing in some of the greats:

Note: Meta does dynamic bundle pricing, so if you own a game already, it will automatically adjust in your cart to reflect items already owned.

The April Mega Sale is just in time for Quest 2’s the new low-low permanent price of $200 for the 128GB version, which also includes a host of accessories knocked down during what feels like a Quest 2 fire sale of its own.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.