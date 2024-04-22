From now until April 28th, you’ll be able to get your hands on a ton of top Quest titles for up to 64% off the regular price.
For this week only, Meta has put hundreds of classic and recent titles at a discount during its April Mega Sale.
There are 200+ games on sale right now, with a staggering number of popular VR titles on the list, which include:
- Among Us VR
- Assassin’s Creed Nexus
- Demeo
- Fujii
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord
- Green Hell VR
- I Expect You to Die 3
- In Death: Unchained
- Into the Radius
- Jurassic Park World Aftermath Collection
- The Last Clockwinder
- Moss: Book II
- MYST
- Phantom: Covert Ops
- Pistol Whip
- Red Matter 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Rex Infinite
- RUINSMAGUS
- Tetris Effect Connected
- Walkabout Mini Golf
You can check out the full list of April Mega Sale games here, with a majority ranging from 20-40% off, available from now until April 28th at 11:59 PM PT (local time here).
There are also six game bundles available, packing in some of the greats:
- Squad Survival: Contractors, Ghosts of Tabor
- Work Hard, Play Harder: Job Simulator, Vacation Simulator
- Zombie Uprising: Arizona Sunshine 2, Drop Dead: The Cabin
- Warhammer VR Bundle: Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall
- I Expect You To Die Collection: I Expect You to Die, I Expect You to Die 2
- Moss Bundle: Moss, Moss: Book II
Note: Meta does dynamic bundle pricing, so if you own a game already, it will automatically adjust in your cart to reflect items already owned.
The April Mega Sale is just in time for Quest 2’s the new low-low permanent price of $200 for the 128GB version, which also includes a host of accessories knocked down during what feels like a Quest 2 fire sale of its own.