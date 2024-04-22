From now until April 28th, you’ll be able to get your hands on a ton of top Quest titles for up to 64% off the regular price.

For this week only, Meta has put hundreds of classic and recent titles at a discount during its April Mega Sale.

There are 200+ games on sale right now, with a staggering number of popular VR titles on the list, which include:

You can check out the full list of April Mega Sale games here, with a majority ranging from 20-40% off, available from now until April 28th at 11:59 PM PT (local time here).

There are also six game bundles available, packing in some of the greats:

Note: Meta does dynamic bundle pricing, so if you own a game already, it will automatically adjust in your cart to reflect items already owned.

The April Mega Sale is just in time for Quest 2’s the new low-low permanent price of $200 for the 128GB version, which also includes a host of accessories knocked down during what feels like a Quest 2 fire sale of its own.