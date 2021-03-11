Flow Weaver (2021), an adventure puzzle from Canada-based studios Stitch Media and Silverstring Media, launches today across Quest and PC VR headsets, bringing with it plenty of multidimensional puzzles.

Flow Weaver takes place a fantasy realm where you’re trapped in single room. Although limited to staying in a single spot—it’s a seated experience—you soon find out you can switch between dimensions and manipulate the world with magic in order to escape.

Messing with one object sometimes effects another, which leads you to yet more complex puzzles and discovery of greater spells. Much of the game is played with force grab-style telepathy, but you can also manipulate objects directly if they’re within reach. Flow Weaver is said to take three hours to complete.

The game launches today on Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR headsets. Check out the gameplay trailer below: