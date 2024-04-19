Codemasters and EA revealed its next official video game of the Formula One World Championship, F1 24, which includes VR support when it launched on PC next month.

Coming to consoles and PC on May 31st, F1 24 is set to launch with PC VR support, letting you race down digital versions of real-world F1 tracks.

In comparison to previous F1 titles in the series, Codemasters says F1 24 includes “[a]ll-new suspension kinematics, an upgraded tyre model, advanced aerodynamic simulation, and new engine and car setup options enhance the driving experience.”

“All driving aspects are improved with cornering, rolling resistance, brake pressure, ambient track temperature, and variable conditions enabling drivers to receive immediate feedback to maximise their on-track performance,” the studio says on the game’s Steam page.

“Our biggest Career innovation since 2016 delivers more of what our players want with greater variety away from the track. Alongside new handling and Career innovations, updated circuits, new audio, and a refreshed broadcast presentation give players the feeling of being closer to the grid,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director.

The game’s VR mode will be exclusive to PC, the studio says. If it’s anything like the prior F1 23 (2023), racing fans are in for another gripping driving experience in VR, as the entire game is playable from within the headset.

There will be two versions of the game in pre-order right now, a Standard Edition ($70) and the Championship Edition ($90), which features a number of extras, including stuff like more in-game currency and more liveries to show off on track.