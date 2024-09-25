Ghosts of Tabor, the VR extraction shooter from Combat Waffle Studios and publisher Beyond Frames, has doubled its revenue to $20 million since the game’s debut on the main Horizon Store in February 2024.

The game’s first major milestone came earlier this year, where the studio revealed it had reached $10 million in less than a year on App Lab and Steam Early Access.

At Meta Connect today, the studio also revealed it now counts 835,000 registered players and 160,000+ monthly active users, with players averaging 120 minutes per session.

Ghosts of Tabor is available across SteamVR, and Pico headsets, although it’s likely much of its recent success can be attributed to its launch on Quest. Notably, the game is also set to arrive on PSVR 2 later this year.

CEO Scott Albright credits community feedback during early access for shaping the game:

“App Lab was instrumental to our success with Ghosts of Tabor,” Albright said. “Giving players access to our alpha helped us learn so much from the community, balancing technical priorities to deliver on the player experience they wanted most. While the App Lab ecosystem may have been retired this year, its spirit lives on with the early access tag on the Meta Horizon Store – and that’s a tag we’ll be applying to our next two titles, GRIM and Silent North, to ensure we’re gathering all the best learnings again before their wider launches.”

We’re also due to hear more from Albright today, September 25th, during his presentation ‘From Concept to Community Phenomenon – The Success Story of Ghosts of Tabor,’ where he’ll dig deeper into the steps the studio took in the last few years.

Additionally, Combat Waffle says its plans similar early access launches for upcoming titles, GRIM and Silent North.