Maestro (2024), the VR rhythm game that lets you conduct an orchestra, is getting an official Star Wars DLC next month, which includes an epic track from Star Wars: Episode 1 (1999) as well as your very own Yoda-sized lightsaber baton.

Previously available on Quest, SteamVR and Pico headsets, VR’s most cultured rhythm game is finally coming to PSVR 2 on June 20th.

Launching the same day, developer Double Jack announced a new premium DLC pack that includes a track from Star Wars: Episode 1 — ‘Duel of the Fates’ by John Williams.

Get ready to conduct with a new in-game cosmetic too, as the DLC is bringing a pint-sized lightsaber baton too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCj6iZzCkkc

Also coming June 20th, the studio is launching a ‘Complete Collection Bundle’ across all supported platforms, letting you nab all past DLC in one go, PSVR 2 included.

Meanwhile, Maestro is getting a fresh bump of free content too, seen below:

“Fields of Fate” stage : a rain-soaked, apocalyptic arena where Heaven and Hell collide.

: a rain-soaked, apocalyptic arena where Heaven and Hell collide. “Angels and Demons” orchestra split : split into two armies—angels and demons—reflecting the eternal struggle of Good versus Evil.

: split into two armies—angels and demons—reflecting the eternal struggle of Good versus Evil. Sergei Prokofiev’s “Battle on the Ice” (from Alexander Nevsky): added to the base tracklist.

The game’s Star Wars Pack will be its third DLC drop following the ‘Doombound Pack’ DLC released last month, which included tracks from Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and HBO’s Game of Thrones, in addition to other classical favorites.

‘Secret Sorcery’, its first paid DLC released shortly after its October 2024 launch, included:

Williams — Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter

Dukas — ‘The Sorcerer’s Apprentice’ from Fantasia

Grieg — ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King’

Berlioz — ‘La symphonie fantastique de Falla — El Amor Brujo’

You can grab the Complete Collection Bundle on June 20th for all supported platforms, including Quest 2 and above, SteamVR headsets, Pico headsets, and PSVR 2.