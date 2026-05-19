Google Announces New Android XR Developer Program with AR Glasses Dev Kits

By
Scott Hayden
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1

Google today announced at its I/O developer conference that it’s launching a new Android XR developer program, which will include XREAL’s upcoming AR glasses.

Called the ‘Android XR Developer Catalyst Program’, Google and AR hardware partner Xreal say they’ll be seeding program applicants with Project Aura dev kits, as well as tools and additional resources to get them creating fresh XR content.

Project Aura is the first pair of AR glasses running Google’s Android XR operating system, which the companies confirmed will ship sometime this year.

XREAL Project Aura | Image courtesy XREAL

“As part of the program, Project Aura developer kits will become available globally, giving select developers early access to hardware along with tools and resources designed specifically for Android XR development on Project Aura,” Xreal and Google said.

“The goal is simple: empower developers to start building the XR apps and experiences they’ve always imagined.”

Developers hoping to join the program can apply today at g.co/dev/catalyst, and Google/Xreal will review submissions and provide Project Aura developer kits in the coming weeks.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • XR Slut

    These days PT Barnum would say "there's a sucker born every nanosecond", because Google still thinks there's probably some XR developers that haven't been burned by them before (probably in India)!