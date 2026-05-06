The 50 Best-selling Quest Games of All Time – 2026 Analysis

It’s been a little over a year since Meta revealed its top 50 best-selling games of all time. Here’s the rankings as they stand today, and why they haven’t really changed that much.

Not a lot has changed in Quest’s top 50 best-selling games list, which is partially to be expected since Meta’s list ostensibly covers sales since the original Quest was initially released in 2019.

Note: If you want to skip the analysis, you’ll find the full list at the bottom of the article.

Some of those oldies (but goldies) have years of sales behind them, which makes it tough for newcomers to break through, especially since the list doesn’t reflect the money earned from DLC or in-game purchases, just initial sales. That means those high-earning free-to-play games aren’t represented.

Those oldies also make for great first-time experiences that newcomers can instantly latch onto. Granted, with Meta increasing Quest 3 and 3S prices by $50-$100 last month, that may not be such an important factor moving forward, as it’s bound to have some effect on Quest adoption.

Still, in comparison to this time last year, only three games have managed to crack the top 50: NightClub Simulator VR (2022), Green Hell VR (2022), and MotoX (2021)—none of which are technically even new. That’s right. Not a single game released in 2026 has broken the top 50 yet.

What is interesting though is those three high-action games just so happened to have bumped three decidedly more chill puzzle games off the list: Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs (2019), Moss (2019), and Please, Don’t Touch Anything (2019).

Although many games only traded places by a few spots up or down, there were some big movers too. Games with notable upward momentum included a handful of sims: delightful kitty cat sim I Am Cat (2024), popular boxing sim sequel Thrill of the Fight 2 (2024), nightclub bouncer sim I Am Security (2024), and team-based shooter Pavlov Shack (2023).

There were also a few that dropped a fair bit too. Travel sim Wander (2019) and fruit-slicing Fruit Ninja (2019) both showed a downward trajectory.

As promised, here’s the list, which includes rankings as they are today and movement from last time we checked in last year.

50 Top-selling Quest Games (May 2026)