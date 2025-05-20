Today at its annual I/O developer conference, Google affirmed plans to bring its Project Starline immersive videoconferencing platform to market with HP. While this partnership was confirmed last year, the product is now officially called Google Beam, with more info promised soon.

Google’s Project Starline is a platform for immersive videoconferencing which was first introduced in 2021. But rather than using a headset, the platform is built around cameras and a light-field display. The light-field display shows natural 3D depth without the need for the viewer to wear a headset or glasses. The goal, the company says, is to create a system that feels like two people are talking to each other face-to-face in the same room, rather than feeling like they are separated by a screen and cameras.

Image courtesy Google

Google has been evolving the system over the years to improve usability and quality. Today the company showed a glimpse of the latest version of the system which it says is coming to market under the name Google Beam.

Image courtesy Google

As confirmed last year, Google is working with HP to bring Google Beam to market starting this year with an initial focus on enterprise customers seeking high-quality videoconferencing. While details are still light, Google says that “HP will have a lot more to share a few weeks from now.”

Image courtesy Google
Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Virgis Navas

    Seems interesting, but might end niche. I kinda prefer Ar or Vr way.

  • ZarathustraDK

    Of all the dead-on-arrival things to be… "Hey let's take a 3d-tv. make it ten times more expensive, and only use it for teleconferencing, it's a winner!".

  • kool

    This reminds me of the Jetsons lol!

  • stackhouse chris

    I can see telehealth using something like this or a school using this for the presenter and everyone else can use cheaper vr headsets

  • Stephen Bard

    You can do a smaller version of this 3D teleconferencing right now with two Lume Pad 2 glasses-free 3D tablets. That could be scaled up using the new 27" glasses-free 3D monitors from Samsung or Acer for some tiny fraction of what this Google Beam thing will cost and it will look almost as good.