GORN (2019), the single-player arcade battle simulator, is finally coming to Oculus Quest next week.

Created by Free Lives, the studio behind Broforce (2015) and Genital Jousting (2018), Gorn is officially headed to the Quest platform on January 28th, 2021.

First launched on Steam Early Access in 2017, Gorn is primal cartoon violence at its best, offering up physics-driven combat against teetering beefcakes who are clad with swords, maces, bows, nunchuks, and everything in between—even Conan-style two-handed broadswords. Check out the PSVR launch trailer below to see more.

Gorn is an awesome excuse to literally tear your frustrations limb from limb, but equally also a great reason to reacquaint yourself with the Guardian feature on your headset, lest you want a broken lamp, TV, controller, or bloodied hands. Don’t say we didn’t warn you, because it’s easy to forget where you are as a mob of gladiators start swinging battle axes your way.

With its launch on Quest, the critically-acclaimed game can finally says its on all major VR headsets. You can also grab Gorn on SteamVR headsets, Oculus Rift, and PSVR.