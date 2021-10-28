Facebook today announced that it’s working with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) exclusively to the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

The company said in its Facebook keynote today at Facebook Connect 2021 that it has been working “for years” to bring the game to VR.

“This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Rockstar Games previously announced it had started production on an “AAA open world title in VR” back in July 2020, which came on the heels of its VR port of L.A. Noire (2011) to the medium. This follows a trend of established studios reformatting older games, such as Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 (2005), for the Oculus Quest 2 hardware.

There’s no release date on the books yet, as Facebook and Rockstar have only just tipped their collective hats by saying it’s currently in development. We’re sure to learn more at the Oculus 2022 Gaming Showcase.