Facebook today announced that it’s working with Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) exclusively to the Oculus Quest 2 headset.

The company said in its Facebook keynote today at Facebook Connect 2021 that it has been working “for years” to bring the game to VR.

“This new version of what I think is one of the greatest games ever made will offer players an entirely new way to experience this iconic open world in virtual reality,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

Rockstar Games previously announced it had started production on an “AAA open world title in VR” back in July 2020, which came on the heels of its VR port of L.A. Noire (2011) to the medium. This follows a trend of established studios reformatting older games, such as Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 (2005), for the Oculus Quest 2 hardware.

There’s no release date on the books yet, as Facebook and Rockstar have only just tipped their collective hats by saying it’s currently in development. We’re sure to learn more at the Oculus 2022 Gaming Showcase.

  • VRFriend

    Great!!!

  • Amazing! Can’t wait to see it.

  • rfanck

    Good ! For vr noobs experience full motion sickness exclusively on quest 2 !

  • MosBen

    Very cool, though my refusal to buy a Facebook HMD is going to mean that I don’t get to play it. Hopefully it comes to SteamVR at some point.

    • Elite-Force_Cinema

      And then what do you want Oculus to do after they make this game SteamVR exclusive on the Valve Index? Just so that you can force Oculus and Facebook to die as a thing, like, right now, FOR FUCKING EVER, simply because you think they steal your data and sells it to Chinese gonvornments just for advertising and nothing else just like how all of the other companies like Twitter and apple does it? Cause it sounds like you are

  • Joseph Elwell

    I’ve never played Grand Theft Auto, so the idea of playing it in VR sounds amazing. But given this will be a quest exclusive, the graphics will probably look like a potato. Unless they remaster it the graphics will be straight out of 2013. At least the graphics will be of a higher quality than Resident Evil 4, which was a 2005 game. Porting old games to modern systems is not exactly groundbreaking. Remaster it like Diablo 2 Resurrected and then we can talk. But sadly that would require PCVR as the Quest can’t handle the breadth of these older games and still provide modern looking graphics.

    • Elite-Force_Cinema

      And why do you care about potato graphics until the point you think they should not exist, FOREVER? Is it because you think you want to show how much you want to shill on AAA and photorealistic graphics until the point you want to force standalone VR to die as a thing, like, right now, FOR FUCKING EVER, or what? Cause it sounds like you are, you AAA graphics shill and PC VR fantard!!!