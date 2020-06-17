Although E3 was cancelled this year due to the ongoing pandemic, many studios went forward with their traditional mid-June game announcements just the same. That just so happens to mean that Oculus Quest owners are getting a rash of PC VR ports soon.

Coming soon to Quest:

Trover Saves the Universe

Arriving on June 18th on Quest is the beautifully weird 3D platformer from Ricky and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland—and his merry band of developers at Squanch Games, of course.

Originally launched on PSVR and later rolled out onto PC VR headsets, Trover Saves the Universe brings Roilands uniquely unhinged stream-of-thought comedy to virtual reality in a big way.

You’ll control Trover on his quest to retrieve his kidnapped dogs from the evil eye sockets of Glorkon. Why explain what that even means when you can just play it?

Gravity Lab

First launched on PC VR headsets in 2016, Gravity Lab is a Rube Goldberg-style puzzler set in a microgravity environment. You’ll have plenty of pieces and contraptions on-hand to stretch your imagination as you shuffle balls from point A to point B.

Gravity Lab is marked as “coming soon,” so no official street date yet.

Gravity Lab was created by independent developer Mark Schramm, who is also known for Nighttime Terror VR: Desert Defender and his work on Sideload VR, the now-defunct unofficial game library for the Gear VR platform.

In Death: Unchained

Launching on Quest is one of the best bow-shooters to grace the heavenly realms of virtual reality—or rather the ghoulish upper strata of Hell.

Available on PSVR and PC VR headsets, this single-player rogue-lite has you battling through an ever-changing map, and through an increasingly difficult wave of enemies that will have you questioning your ability to keep cool in the most dire of circumstances.

Created by Sólfar Studios and adapted to Quest by Superbright VR, In Death: Unchained is set to arrive on Quest sometime in July.

