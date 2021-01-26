Gravity Sketch is a 3D modeling software that supports PC VR headsets and Oculus Quest. Up until now, the consumer app was priced at $25, but now the studio has just made it completely free for individual users.

Launched into Steam Early Access in 2017, Gravity Sketch has been lauded for its full-featured VR creation tools and support for traditional peripherals such as Wacom tablets.

It’s more complicated than creation apps like Tilt Brush or Oculus Quill, but it also has an impressive range of design-oriented tools that are aimed at everything from product ideation to digital asset modeling. The app supports Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, and SteamVR headsets.

“Providing a free product allows us to welcome a more diverse user group,” Gravity Sketch co-founder and CEO Oluwaseyi Sosanya says in a blogpost. “Early Adopters have helped support the development and R&D. These users have been instrumental to what we have built to date; many of whom brought Gravity Sketch into their formal workflow which resulted in enterprise contracts that helped accelerate our revenues to the point at which we can support and grow the team and platform.”

The basic version for individual users, which is now free on all platforms, includes the ability to import images and video (.jpg, .png, .mp4), import/export .obj with textures and materials, and utilize infinite layers. It also gives you access to 1GB of cloud-saves via the company’s free Landing Pad service.

The paid business version includes enterprise-level support and security, cloud backup, and support for more 3D file types such as IGES, FBX, GLTF, Blender files (.blend), STL, and Collada (.dae). It also includes the ability to collaborate live with teams across the world in the same virtual studio.