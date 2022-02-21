Survival Sim ‘Green Hell VR’ Demo Releases on Steam Today, Gameplay Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
3

As a part of Steam Next Fest, Incuvo Games is today releasing a free demo of its upcoming VR adaptation of Green Hell (2019), the popular open-world survival game.

The studio says Green Hell VR is officially launching on Steam and Meta Quest in the first half of 2022. Like the original, the VR version has been confirmed to feature co-op, although it’s likely to come in a postlaunch update.

In the meantime, SteamVR users will be able take your first steps into the game’s immersive rendering of the Amazon rainforest, replete with day and night cycles, and dangerous flora and fauna.

1 of 5
Image courtesy Incuvo
Image courtesy Incuvo
Image courtesy Incuvo
Image courtesy Incuvo
Image courtesy Incuvo

Incuvo aims to make Green Hell VR “the most complex and authentic survival game for VR,” as it’s based on the critically-acclaimed flatscreen game from Creepy Jar.

The new gameplay trailer shows off a good number of VR-centric interactions, including chopping down trees, making fire by hand, hunting with a bow and arrow, healing yourself with home-made bandages, and building your base.

SEE ALSO
Simula One is a Standalone VR Headset Running Linux Desktop, Kickstarter in January

The handy little watch also includes all of your vitals, which you’ll need to keep an eye on as you adventure through the jungle.

The studio says its early demo build has issues with optimization at the moment, so it requires a high-end PC. Incuvo says it will publish a list of recommended cards on Steam for players, and will be optimizing and improving performance leading to launch.

You can download the free demo on Steam here when it’s live.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • 3872Orcs

    Fantastic! Downloading now!

    Any word on co-op in the full game?

  • Taun Hawk

    Where can we leave feedback from the demo experience? Do they have a discord channel? I have had to restart a couple of times. I made it all the way to the point where you need to bandage your wounds, but no matter what I try I cant get the bandages to wrap around my forearm or leg. Gave up. Too bad they didn’t allow saving, I doubt I will bother trying it again having to do everything all over. But kudos for them to make a demo for us to try. The graphics look pretty good. It takes a bit getting used to with the controller scheme and how to access things. Its so easy to click and grab things you don’t mean too. Not sure yet whether I like the way the back pack functions. But I imagine I would get used to it over time.

  • 3872Orcs

    Lol there’s some sketchy bots in here upvoting our comments. That’s new.