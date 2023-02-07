Half-Life 2: Episode One is getting VR support soon, brought to you by the same team behind the recently released SteamVR fan mod for Half-Life 2.

Released in 2006, Half-Life 2: Episode One is the first in a series of games to reveal the aftermath of Half-Life 2 and launch a journey beyond City 17.

The standalone title is finally getting VR support on March 17th, courtesy of the SourceVR Mod Team, a group of VR enthusiasts who are unaffiliated with Valve.

Like the team’s Half-Life 2 VR Mod, which released for free on SteamVR headsets in September 2022, the VR mod brings the same possibility of playing Episode One in full room-scale VR with tracked motion controllers, allowing you to physically walk around, shoot weapons, pick up objects, climb ladders, etc.

And as you’d imagine, the Episode One mod is including the rash of VR-specific interactions first released in the HL2 VR, such as intuitive and realistic weapon handling, quick and easy weapon switching via a radial menu, over-the-shoulder ammo inventory, functional iron sights, two-handed weapons, and manual reloading. Like HL2 VR, there’s also set to be optional laser sights and an arcade style ‘quick reload’ option if realism isn’t your thing.

SourceVR Mod Team says on their website that creating mods for both Episode One and Two required a separate build from the one used in the original HL2 VR mod due to “a few major issues that need to be resolved,” the group said in September. Ostensibly, the team has now solved those issues, rendering Episode One fully playable in VR.

In addition to downloading the VR mod on Steam for free, you’ll need to own copy of Half-Life 2: Episode One to play. You’ll be able to find it in a variety of cost-effective bundles on Steam. While you’re at it, make sure to nab Episode Two to get a jumpstart on things before the team releases VR support in the near future.