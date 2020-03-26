A small patch to Half-Life: Alyx has added continuous turning, made adjustments to a key gesture for Windows VR users, and squashed a few bugs.

While continuous turning is never a default in VR games because it makes many people dizzy, there are those who find themselves unaffected by smooth turning and prefer to play that way for enhanced immersion. Though Half-Life: Alyx didn’t ship with a continuous turning option, Valve has added it in Update 1.1. With that addition they also renamed the ‘Quick Turn’ option to ‘Snap Turn’ to bring it in line with the common VRnacular, and added an option to disable controller turning entirely.

For Windows VR users, the update improves the ‘hand-over-mouth’ pose to work better with the WMR controllers. The pose turns out to be important later in the game.

Update 1.1 for Half-Life: Alyx also improved automated detection of quality settings for some hardware configurations, which means users should get better default recommendations for the game’s graphical settings.

Valve says it also fixed some sound bugs and “several crashes.”

As ever, if you’re having unexpected crashes in Half-Life: Alyx or performance issues, it’s always worth trying to update to your latest GPU driver. You can find NVIDIA drivers here and AMD drivers here, or check your respective GPU dashboard software for the latest driver.

  • Rupert Jung

    Is there also a “shift turn” available (no snap turn but a fast animation in a fixed direction)?

    • Lord_Ader

      you can adjust speed of continous turn

    • Brian (Suitch)

      That is a thing? That sounds like the recipe for nausea, and I use smooth turning and movement as my default!

  • plrr

    I’d be interested to see if they fixed the issue where the index fingers aren’t extended if you are using Touch controllers.

  • Tunk

    An option for running would be nice.

    • Brian (Suitch)

      Yeah. I have to teleport around sometimes even though I prefer smooth locomotion because of how slow walking is. Though, to be fair, my mind has gotten used to the mixed mode locomotion and doesn’t find it immersion breaking. I like a well tricked mind.

  • Gary Antel

    Any chance they fixed the controls for left-handed users?

    • Jukka Muhonen

      Whats problem with left handed? You can Set left handed at options, and steamVR controller binding allows you to change all buttons you need. But ofcourse it’s best If problems are solved offically.

  • Jack Liddon

    This game has been surprisingly bug free for me so far. Most VR games can be a bit janky, but I’ve had no real problems so far. Such a cool game.