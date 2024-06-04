‘Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded’ Revealed, “rebuilt from the ground up” Exclusively for Quest 3

IO Interactive and UK-based studio XR Games announced they’re bringing a new version of stealth-action game Hitman 3 exclusively to Meta Quest 3 this summer.

Hitman 3 came along with VR support for the original PSVR at launch in 2021, later bringing Agent 47’s most recent exploits to PC VR headsets with the Windows version a few months later.

Now, a version called Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is slated to arrive exclusively on Quest 3, which is described as have been “[r]ebuilt from the ground up for VR,” including a completely overhauled user interface and “enhanced movement mechanics” beyond the versions for PSVR and PC VR headsets.

It’s also set to include dual weapon-wielding (finally), enhanced interactive environments, more locomotion options, and other visual enhancements—chief of which is a new cel-shaded art style, which ought to help cut down on the extensive compute load that the game’s dense crowds and large maps were sure to cause on Quest 3.

In collaboration with IO Interactive, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded is being overhauled for Quest 3 by XR Games, which is also known for having brought a number of titles to various VR headsets over the years, including the upcoming Zombie Army VR from Rebellion, as well as past titles Zombieland VR: Headshot Fever, Jurassic World Aftermath, Shadow Point, and Angry Birds Under Pressure VR.

“We are excited to partner with IO Interactive to bring HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded to life on the Meta Quest 3,” said Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. “Our teams have worked tirelessly to bring this huge AAA franchise to VR. We knew the HITMAN audience demanded the absolute best VR experience, and only the Meta Quest 3 could power such large environments, dense crowds and emergent sandbox gameplay. With dual-wielding, a stunning new art-style, new features and improvements, we believe HITMAN 3 VR: Reloaded will set a new standard for bringing AAA franchises to Meta Quest.”

Whatever the case, we’re hoping it does a fair bit to fix some of the porting issues we remember from the PC VR-supported version of the game, which players have ranked ‘Mostly Negative’ on Steam.

There’s no exact launch date for Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded yet, with the studios saying it should launch sometime in Summer 2024. In the meantime, you can pre-order Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded for Quest 3 here.