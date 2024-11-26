‘Home Sports’ Aims to be the ‘Wii Sports’ of Quest 3, Coming in December from XR Veteran Resolution Games

Scott Hayden
Resolution Games, the veteran XR studio behind Demeo (2021) and Racket Club (2023), announced Home Sports, a casual multi-sport VR game exclusively for Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Slated to arrive on the Horizon Store next month, Home Sports packs in a collection of five social sports, including pickleball, mini golf, hockey, bowling, and badminton, giving off some very Wii Sports vibes in the process.

Games can be played locally (provided you both own a Quest 3 or Quest 3S), or online for multiplayer action.

Additionally, the studio says each sport adapts to fit your play space, letting you take on each game in any size room, either in virtual or mixed reality.

“Mixed reality is truly revolutionizing the way we play games, blending the physical and digital worlds to create unforgettable, shared experiences,” said Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. “The launch of Home Sports comes at the perfect time, just as family and friends gather for the holidays. It’s not only an exciting way to get everyone involved—regardless of their level of play—but also a welcoming introduction to VR for those who have never tried it before.”

Home Sports is coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S on December 11th, priced at $19.99. You can now wishlist it on the Horizon Store.

