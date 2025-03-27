‘Avatar’-inspired Bending Combat Comes Quest & PC VR in ‘Elements Divided’ Next Month

Loco Motion, the studio behind superhero action sandbox Superfly(2022), and publisher Fast Travel Games announced some very Avatar: The Last Airbender-inspired action is coming to Quest and PC VR headsets next month in Elements Divided.

Launching on Quest 2 and above and PC VR headsets on April 23rd, Elements Divided lets you bend fire, water, earth and air in chaotic online combat and co-op.

By moving your controllers, you can summon attacks and defenses, and use your superhuman abilities to hurl yourself across arenas.

Just like in the Avatar TV series, each element has its own fighting style, making for around 60 attacks and abilities across the four core elements, such as casting fireballs, controlling the flow of water, summoning air shields, and building earthly barriers.

You can also level up your character for even more devastating abilities, not to mention customize your loadout as well as your individual avatar, which you can show off in PvP or co-op to take on hordes of enemies.

Elements Divided is slated to launch on April 23rd, priced at $10 on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above and Steam for PC VR headsets, where you can wishlist the game.

In the meantime, you can sigh up for two of Element Divided’s upcoming free Beta testing weekends, taking place between April 11th – 13th, and April 17th – 19th. Spots are limited spots, and are operating on a ‘first come, first served’ basis. You can sign up over on the game’s Discord (invite link) for your chance to join.