Previously launched on consoles and PC in 2022, the VR version of psychological horror game MADiSON was set to launch this month on PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets. Now, just a day before its planned launch, the studio says it’s being delayed by “a few weeks” to allow the team to hit a higher framerate.

Perp Games and developer Bloodious Games announced the delay in a blogpost, noting that Unity’s recently released SDK would allow the team to hit 90Hz natively on PSVR 2 instead of the planned 60/120Hz interpolation mode.

“Our ambition is to create a realistic and daunting atmosphere with MADiSON VR. And we achieved this through realistic real-time lighting and shadows. These elements heavily utilise the CPU on all platforms,” the studio says.

While the team still hoped to hit its previously revised March 29th release, they maintain the opportunity afforded by the 90Hz mode “is really important and MADiSON VR should be released in it’s newly possible final form, and so we have made the difficult decision to delay the game by a few weeks.”

Madison VR is a full port of the first-person psychological horror, which centers around the original’s paranormal ‘instant camera’ which lets you connect the human world with the beyond, and also includes it many puzzles, creepy environment and lurking monsters. The game was initially slated to launch on Halloween 2023, however was delayed multiple times in the following months, which resulted in multiple release targets: February 20th, March 22nd and March 29th.

“We know this will be very disappointing to fans of VR and horror and we are sorry to have to bring you this news. But we believe this is the best action,” the studio says.

We’ll update this piece once the game has a firm release date, as it appears to truly be the last item on the list before launch on both PSVR 2 and SteamVR. In the meantime, check out this recent gameplay video below, courtesy of Perp Games: