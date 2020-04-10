In the time of social distancing and the new work-at-home culture, video conferencing has undoubtedly become king. Companies looking to get a little more out of meetings though, namely the ability to virtually chat face-to-face with colleagues, might be surprised to learn that HTC will soon be offering its own social VR platform soon.

Announced on Twitter by HTC Vive China President Alvin Wang Graylin, the company is pitching a virtual meeting service now that it says will be both budget and climate-friendly, and will allow users with and without VR headsets to participate.

#ViveEvents: We are now officially offering end-to-end #Virtual #Events/#Conference / #Exhibitions services globally to help businesses stay productive in the face of current challenges!✊Deliver😮!Budget & Climate friendly!🌎 #VR device not required. Contact us: events@vive.com pic.twitter.com/DOGNQ9Q1c1 — Alvin Wang Graylin (汪丛青) (@AGraylin) April 9, 2020

Called ‘Vive Events’, the service is meant to take the place of events such as conferences and expositions, and can support up to 5,000 simultaneous attendees, something Graylin says can scale higher if need be.

This follows the company’s most recent Vive Ecosystems Conference (VEC) which was supposed to take place in the flesh last month, however was scrapped in light of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Instead, HTC held the event virtually in education-focused social VR platform Engage, which featured keynotes and a developer meet up in mid-March.

There’s no word yet on whether HTC is creating a purpose-built platform, or licensing pre-existing service. Interested businesses can however contact HTC by sending an email to events@vive.com to learn more.