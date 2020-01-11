HTC Vive Pro launched in April 2018 with a few key improvements over the company’s original 2016 HTC Vive headset, although its launch was marred somewhat by its steep retail price of $800 for the headset alone. Now the company appears to be responding to recent competition in the space by cutting the price of its Vive Pro headset permanently to $600.

Alongside the addition of SteamVR 2.0 tracking sensors, integrated audio, and ergonomic head strap, one of the biggest improvements to Vive Pro was undoubtedly its displays, which feature dual 1,440 × 1,600 AMOLEDs—a clear upgrade over Vive’s 1,080 × 1,200 per lens resolution. That works out roughly to a 77% increase in the number of pixels for each eye.

The Valve Index, a direct competitor to Vive Pro, sells for $500 for the headset alone however, which boasts the same resolution as Vive Pro but at a slightly larger field of view; Vive Pro is somewhere around 110 degrees while Valve Index is around 120-130 degrees. If you want to know more about Index, check out our deep dive review.

Image courtesy HTC

Moreover, HTC is now selling its ‘Vive Pro Full Kit‘ for $1,200, which includes a pair of the newer SteamVR 2.0 base stations and a pair of Vive wand controllers. Notably, Valve is selling the superior all-in Index bundle with the much improved Index controllers and SteamVR 2.0 base stations for $1,000.

'Half-Life: Alyx' Will Run on All SteamVR Headsets, Free for Index Owners

You might think HTC would be able to serve up a cheaper all-in SteamVR 2.0 bundle due to the inclusion of the aging Vive wands, making HTC’s new pricing scheme for Vive Pro overall a bit of a perplexing move.

Additionally, HTC is also offering up its ‘Vive Pro Starter Kit‘ for $900, which includes the Vive Pro headset, a pair of older SteamVR 1.0 base stations, and two Vive wand controllers.

Vive Pro, whether purchased through a bundle or the headset alone, comes along with a six-month free trial of Viveport Infinity (a $78 value), the company’s Netflix-style game service that lets you download a number of participating games from the digital distribution platform Viveport.

  • Uncle Right

    Vive Pro has nasty screen door effect like other VR headsets, while Samsung Odyssey+ has the same panel as Vive Pro (which buys it from Samsung), but no screen-door effect at all. What’s more, you can buy Odyssey+, the whole package, for 229$-299$ regularly, every few months when there is a discount. For now, only 3 headsets count. Odyssey+ as the best price-quality, Valve Index as the best FOV and good tracking, yet EXPENSIVE or… HP Reverb for some, who like 2k x 2k industry best resolution. Last month I bought Odyssey+ for 229$ + 85 USD for DHL and duty to Europe. I replace my Odyssey+ every 5-6 months when there is a promo for it. I sell the older Odyssey+ and get the new one. This way I own 3rd Odyssey+ within 1 year and 3 months, always having the fresh revision and model. Smart? ;)

    • wow

      Index does not have the best fov, pimax does. 5k+ is a wild headset… Even the small fov mode at 120hz is the widest fov at 2k resolution. Thank god I have a 2080ti.

    • GunnyNinja

      Wasting your money buying a new Odyssey. It’s also incredibly uncomfortable for a lot of people. Only 3 headsets count? Pimax, Quest, Rift S, Concept D Ojo. More out there than you think.

  • mfx

    Who would buy that today ?? Obsolete yet overpriced. HTC really wasted their chances like they did with smartphones. Is it a few toxic staff that create this situation over and over or just bad luck ?