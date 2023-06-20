Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Hubris (2022), the VR shooter from Cyborn, is arguably among the most visually intense VR games out there. Now the studio is slimming it down the game to fit on PSVR 2 and the Quest platform, and it’s coming this week.

First launched on PC VR headsets in late 2022, Cyborn announced that its sci-fi shooter Hubris is launching on PSVR 2 and Quest 2/Pro on June 22nd.

When the studio first announced for PSVR 2, it said the port would bring along with it “enhanced graphics and gameplay,” including foveated rendering for sharper resolution, haptics and adaptive triggers for swimming and shooting, revamped reloading and aiming, new enemy variations, refined difficulty levels, and 3D audio.

Some of those things, namely shooting mechanics and enemy behavior, weren’t super polished when we reviewed the game on PC VR, putting it squarely in the realm of visually stunning, if not somewhat flawed. Granted, the game has seen a number of updates on PC since then, although this will likely be a first time playing the game for many, and released on the two most-popular VR platforms at the moment.

The studio says a Pico 4 port is also in the works, although we’re due to learn more about that soon.

You can wishlist the game on PSVR 2 here, and on Quest here. In the meantime, check out each platform’s trailer, each of which was captured in-headset.

Hubris: Quest 2 + 3 + Pro

Hubris: PSVR 2