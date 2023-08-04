Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

The team behind XR productivity and co-working platform Immersed announced it’s creating its own PC VR headset designed for work.

Following the lead set by Bigscreen with its recently unveiled PC VR headset Bigscreen Beyond, Immersed has partnered a still unnamed “tech giant” to release its own VR hardware for the first time.

Dubbed the Immerse Visor, the tethered PC VR headset’s primary claim to fame is its slim and light design coupled with dual 4K micro OLEDs, providing a 100-degree field of view. It’s said to be “25 percent lighter” than a smartphone, probably putting its weight somewhere below 200g.

1 of 3

It’s also slated to include optical inside-out tracking, so users won’t need external base stations like with headsets that hook into the SteamVR tracking standard, such as Bigscreen Beyond and Valve Index.

Exact specs and features are still thin on the ground, however Visor is slated to provide a “custom fit,” making each headset unique to the user. While the studio hasn’t revealed how it will achieve this, it may do something similar to Bigscreen, which provides Beyond users to download an iOS app which scans the contours of their face, allowing the company to create custom facial interfaces.

It’s probably not going to be cheap either—at least not cheaper than hardware like Quest 2 and Quest 3, which are undoubtedly subsidized to incentivize software sales. The company says its main focus is professionals working on laptops, allowing users to have multiple screens. Immersed hasn’t announced pricing yet, however pre-orders are said arrive at some point later this year, so we should know more then.

You can watch the full announcement below, which includes interviews with the creators at Immersed.