Open World Survival Game ‘Into the Radius’ Coming to Quest 2 in September, Trailer Here

The Stalker-inspired survival game Into the Radius (2020) has seen its share of success on SteamVR headsets when it initially released in Early Access in late 2019. Now the studio says it’s bringing the open world game to Quest 2 later this year.

Into the Radius is a single-player survival shooter that, much like the Soviet film Stalker (1979)—loosely based on the 1972 novel Roadside Picnic—you walk an irradiated wasteland and experience some mind-bending landscapes and entities.

In the Pechorsk Radius zone you need to use stealth, climbing and realistic firearms to explore, scavenge for loot and recover strange artifacts in an unforgiving dystopian environment. Developers CM Games says Into the Radius offers “20+ hours of gameplay.”

Now CM Games says it’s bringing the post-apocalyptic survival shooter to Meta Quest 2 in September 2022. In the meantime, the studio says it will be running closed beta tests, which you can sign up for here.

On SteamVR headsets, the game has done remarkably well, garnering a ‘Very Positive’ overall user rating from of over 3,000 players since it left Early Access back in 2020.

Notably, all of the footage in the new announce trailer was captured on Quest 2, which is a good sign since the game’s complex, physics-based gameplay and realistic gun-handling are big attractions.