Valve’s Index headset was a market leader among PC VR headsets for years, but is it still worth buying in 2025 now that it’s nearly six years old? Read on for our no-nonsense recommendation.

Valve Index is Not Worth Buying in 2025

As someone who used Valve Index as my daily driver for PC VR for years , I can safely say that this 2019 headset is no longer worth buying in 2025 for its ‘full kit’ price of $1,000. Although it still has some features that are still unmatched by other options (like its excellent headphones)—its cost, complexity, size, and aging specs mean I wouldn’t recommend it for most people.

Photo by Road to VR

For the average person looking for a high-quality PC VR experience, Quest 3 gets my recommendation thanks to its combination of price, ease-of-use, and visual quality.

Quest 3 has the best lenses on the market in terms of clarity and sweet spot, a significantly higher resolution than Index, and quality inside-out tracking (which means you don’t need to set up external tracking beacons like you’d need to with Index). Just make sure you add a better headstrap than what comes in the box, like the ANNAPRO Battery Head Strap, which not only makes the headset more comfortable but also has an on-board battery for counterbalancing the headset and extending your play sessions.

As a bonus, you don’t even need a tether when using Quest 3 for PC VR. Valve’s own Steam Link app on Quest 3 makes playing SteamVR games wirelessly a breeze. Steam Link skips the middleman of Meta’s Quest Link and takes you straight into your SteamVR library. Plus you’re getting a complete standalone headset with Quest 3; for games where graphics aren’t important, playing the standalone version on Quest 3 is even more convenient and portable.

SEE ALSO
'Bridge Constructor' for Quest Brings XR Version of Popular Bridge-building Sim Starting Dec 12th

Note: If you go the Quest 3 route, having a proper network setup is essential for a quality wireless VR experience.

Make sure your gaming PC is directly connected to your router via ethernet. Your router should be at least Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), but ideally Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). If you’re upgrading an older router to make sure yours is ready for wireless VR, this is our recommendation. Ideally your router should also be in the same room where you’re gaming, but as long as it’s a room or two away, you should be fine.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • NotMikeD

    Nice article, but is the Quest 3 really the only recommendation you're going to make? What about an enthusiast option, or at least a non-Meta option? Even back when the Index released, there were plenty of folks who simply refuse to buy into a Meta-controlled ecosystem, and the Index at the time was also an enthusiast-grade headset that commanded a premium for better display tech, resolution, and tracking–so what of those people?

    I myself used the Index as my daily driver for 4 years and have found a new home in the Bigscreen Beyond. Its higher resolution microOLED display offers a much higher-end PCVR experience than my Quest 3, which feels like a toy to me in comparison. For a similarly premium experience at a higher price point is the recently released MeganeX superlight 8K; that's the route I'd recommend to an enthusiast with deep pockets today.

    Totally agreed though that the Quest 3's combination of affordability and ease-of-use make it the right recommendation for most VR newcomers most of the time.

    • Ben Lang

      Yes, I think for "most people"—who don't already know if Index or worth it or not in 2025—Quest 3 is likely the best choice. It's not the best in every aspect but it's certainly the highest value option for the average person.

      Glad you're enjoying the Bigscreen Beyond. Did you get the audio strap?

    • JakeDunnegan

      Don't know anything about the Bigscreen you mentioned (never even heard of it till now) but I found the Q3 a huge improvement over the Q2. It felt like going from a 720p to 1440p. I was very glad to make the jump.

  • Stephen Bard

    For most people the two most essential features for a headset are resolution and Field of View. I am continually shocked that Steam statistics show the Index continues to have a dedicated user base, since the resolution of the Index is 1440×1600 vs the Quest 3 at 2064×2208. Even the Quest 2 has a resolution far above the Index at 1832×1920. With the Quest 3 I can no longer see pixels, so resolution beyond that, while desirable, should not be made at the expense of something like FOV. I found the 100º FOV of my Quest 2 to be somewhat (((swim -mask))) claustrophobic, whereas the Quest 3 at 110º to be just marginally comfortable. I see reviews of many Micro-OLED headsets costing $1000-$2000+ (like Bigscreen) that rave about the resolution, but the downside is that they all have FOVs about 10º narrower than the Quest 3, which pushes them back down that claustrophobic rabbithole where I will never reside again.

  • MasterR

    Just bought it and its awesome!

  • I would say that for the enthusiasts, instead of the Quest 3, the best value-for-money is probably the Pimax Crystal Light at the moment. At least this is what some PCVR people told me.

    • NL_VR

      That's "PCVR" people that sit down and play.
      Haven't tryed it but having a bulky headset like that when playing active shooters or other games you move alot and put you hand often to your head etc, doesn't sound good.
      I understand people who sit down play, holding a wheel or just is that kind of gamer tha like walking around d and watch things in VR it works for.