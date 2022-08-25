Although Meta previously confirmed it would launch Project Cambria sometime this year, it wasn’t clear exactly when we’d be seeing the release of what many hypothesize could be dubbed Meta Quest Pro. Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is releasing its next headset in October, which likely means Cambria/Quest Pro is right around the corner.

“For the next device that’s coming out in October, there are a few big features,” Zuckerberg said, speaking to Joe Rogan at the beginning of the nearly three-hour podcast.

The Meta CEO was careful not to name the device, although the feature description and launch window make it undoubtedly Project Cambria that’s being discussed here.

“The one you’re talking about, basically social presence, and the ability to now have eye contact in virtual reality, have your face be tracked so that way your avatar is not just like this still thing, but if you smile or if you frown or if you pout—or whatever your expression is—to actually have that, in real time, translated to your avatar… obviously our facial expressions are […] huge; there’s more nonverbal communication when people are with each other than verbal communication,” Zuckerberg said.

Project Cambria | Image courtesy Meta

Project Cambria is the company’s next high-end standalone VR headset, which is notably kitted with color passthrough sensors which allow it to do augmented reality stuff like playing immersive games and social experiences in the setting of your own living room.

Like Zuckerberg mentioned in the JRE podcast, the headset is also dialing in on social presence thanks to eye and facial tracking, something that will see the high-end device priced at “significantly higher” than $800, putting it more in the realm of enthusiasts and developers.

There’s still a ton to learn about Cambria (likely Quest Pro) in the coming weeks, as we still don’t have a clear idea of headset’s internals—and that’s despite a prominent alleged leak from Bradley Lynch that suggest the following specs:

  • 2,160 x 2,160 MiniLED Backlit LCD Panels (2)
  • Custom Pancake Lenses (2)
  • 16MP Color Camera for Color Passthrough
  • Eye + Face Tracking (IR Camera based)
  • Qualcomm XR2+ Gen 1 SoC
  • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 256GB SSD
  • WiFi 6E Support
  • ~5000 mAh battery

Again, we can’t verify these claims, so please take it with a grain of salt as we await official news over the next few weeks before its October launch.

This story is breaking. Check back for more info as we receive it.

    Zuck continues to raise the creep factor to infinity. Great, now when I pop on my Quest headset late at night to escape to a peaceful virtual space, complete strangers can come up to me and see my tired, surprised, uncomfortable expression … and judge me.
    Well done!

    • Guest

      We know just the snake-oil medicine for your specific issue, cheap! But first you have to pay only an extra $500 for this device that will diagnose your problem!

      • Nothing to see here

        Yep I am sure we will all be attacked by quack medicine doc bots and Indiegogo scam bots the moment we step into the Metaverse.

    • Bob

      Quest doesn’t have face tracking so this so-called “creep factor” of yours effectively remains the same.

      • Nothing to see here

        The story is about the next Quest headset.

        • Anonymous

          The reasoning makes no sense.
          We don’t even know how capable the face tracking is.

          And if you need companionship when tired, hurt, you have to let them in to get the real help or advice you need.

    • Charles

      I’m sure there will be an option to turn off that feature.

      • Nothing to see here

        But that’s the entire reason for the headset and Meta itself according to Zuckerberg. It’s all about social but his idea of social is just awful.

  • xyzs

    I really hope eye tracking will help deliver much higher end graphics and that the black levels are going to be way deeper than quest 2, because if not, why the long wait and price bump ?

    • Andy Prokhorov

      So you could chat with your friend looking like an octopus, isn’t that obvious?

  • sfmike

    It’s interesting how from this design how little Meta feels that decent audio is important to the VR experience. I guess we all will have to spend more money on headphones due to their lack of intelligent design.

  • sebrk

    It’s annoying that Meta is the only company doing this right

    • Andy Prokhorov

      Right for what? Facebook VR? Autonomous headset would never be a match for an even a relatively decent PC, so there is no point in all those gigabytes that just needlessly add to the cost. And you don’t need to track your face playing a videogame — another expensive useless feature. To do it RIGHT is to cut all the unnecessary bells and whistles and make a product that’s extremely good with a single, the only important task: playing Steam VR games.

      • MeowMix

        I mean if VR = Gaming, then you’re probably correct.

        But many of us want VR to finally evolve beyond gaming; I’m hopeful for Cambria’s Mixed Reality and work uses cases.

        • ChillnWitDylan

          You are right Meowmix, but lets say VR just equals gaming. Then the ability to track eye and facial motions better directly results in an entirely new toolbox for devs to create interactions with assets. Plus with where developers are currently at with VR games there is not a single thing on the market that you couldn’t use a 2080 on which this is more powerful than according to leaks. Plus obviously this person does not use full body tracking otherwise the thought of being standalone and would have made him jump for joy so instead let him press a and live in the past where all he wants is better resolution and refresh not full gaming immersion.

          • Anonymous

            Absolutely correct. The type of person he is who only think in linear fashion poisoning the entire VR growth and potential future application for others.

            If one only cares about gaming, why bother looking at Quest series? Go get a Pimax.
            No money? Then why even play PC games?

        • Andy Prokhorov

          Beyond gaming to WHAT? To chat with cartoonish characters in a cartoonish room? Sure, there are legitimate uses for VR beyond games. Like 3D design, for example. But none of them require imitating your grin or relying on necessarily underpowered onboard processor. Then need essentially the same as games: fast hi-res rendering and precise tracking. Good binaural sound would be a big plus to some of them too. Whatever the activity, business or pleasure, you’re doing something in a virtual world. What you don’t need is to communicate with other people in “metaverse” or being far away from your gaming or business PC.

          • WIBoomer1

            Augmented Virtual Reality is going to supersede all this. But it will take time. Imagine, that you don’t need a workstation to do your work, that a virtual keyboard and mouse could replace a real one….that data could be displayed for only you, so someone can’t peek over your shoulder to see what is being worked on. And when you are done, you would disconnect from work and do personal stuff on it. all in the compact eyeglass-like device. you’d wirelessly recharge the device overnight, just like our current state of the art mobile devices. There’s so many untapped practical applications for such a device, we can’t imagine them all.

  • Foreign Devil

    Personally I have no interest in social VR. .and having my face tracked for it. . I would consider buying it if the other specs warrant the price jump though. And if the eye tracking was useful beyond social VR. . . (performance gain).

    • Anonymous

      Even without doing anything social, there are a gazillion good ideas that could benefit fron eye/face tracking for better VR game design / immersive NPC interaction.

      Don’t be so narrow sighted.

  • eadVrim

    3D room scanning for new era of chat and communication by mixing VR and passthrough augmented reality.

  • Billy Jackson

    Some of us have ambition past playing the next single player RPG or shooter. some of us actually do like MMO or multiplayer games where we can talk to our friends/family. this will add more immersion beyond just a floating head with no expression.

    Prime example would be poker stars VR or any of the chat/theater basedgames/apps. Last but not least would be one of the up coming table top simulators that allow you to play Pen & Paper D&D or other roleplaying games.. eye and face tracking is fantastic.. especially if you can start to look like your character.