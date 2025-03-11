Viral Hit Horror Game ‘Slender: The Arrival’ Comes to Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR This Spring

Slender: The Arrival (2013), the hit flatscreen game that pits you against the legendary Slender Man, is releasing on all major VR platforms this spring, coming alongside a fresh (and spine-tingling) new gameplay video.

As revealed during the VR Games Showcase today, the game’s original developer Blue Isle Studios is tooling the game for VR, coming to Quest, PSVR 2, and SteamVR headsets this spring.

It’s not going to be a 1:1 port either, as Blue Isle calls the new VR version an “official re-imagining and expansion of the original game, featuring a brand-new storyline, new characters, [and] improved visuals.”

For players of the original game, the studio says a new chapter is centered on how “Charlie Matheson’s father experiences his worst nightmare.” In the original game, the character is fairly illusive, as the house’s owner is only seen in the secret chapter ‘Memories’ alongside his wife, with brief mention in found notes.

There’s no specific release date yet beyond the ‘Spring 2025’ launch window. In the meantime, you can wishlist Slender: The Arrival VR on Steam.