Wave, the social VR music venue, today announced that acclaimed musician John Legend is putting on a concert next week in VR where he will be transformed into a digital avatar for a live performance.

The concert is taking place on Thursday, June 25th at 3:00 PM PT (local time here). It will livestreamed on YouTube and Twitter, however the studio also says fans will have “the opportunity to socialize and interact with Legend like never before, and all are welcome to join the virtual dance floor.”

Whether that means VR attendees will be in the same ‘room’ as Legend remains to be seen.

Virtual attendees will have the ability to send paid “visual gifts” throughout the concert. All of the concert’s proceeds are said to benefit Legend’s FREEAMERICA campaign, an effort to reform America’s criminal justice system.

Legend’s virtual concert experience is slated to feature new songs from his upcoming album ‘Bigger Love’, which debuts June 19th.

Legend’s VR concert is among a few others in the platform’s ‘One Wave’ virtual concert series, which featured talents such as Tinashe and Galantis.

You can download Wave is for free on SteamVR headsets via Steam and Oculus Rift via the Oculus Store.