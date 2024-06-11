Rhythm Game ‘Just Dance VR’ is Skipping Pico 4 Exclusivity and Launching on Quest in October

Ubisoft announced in late 2022 it was bringing a VR version of its motion-based dance game Just Dance to Pico 4, making it the first big exclusive to target what was essentially Pico’s Quest 2 competitor. Now Ubisoft has announced that Just Dance VR is coming to Quest later this year, ostensibly skipping Pico support entirely.

Pico announced during its Pico Product Announcement 2022 it was working with Ubisoft to bring Just Dance VR exclusively to Pico 4 in 2023, however it was subsequently dropped as a result of parent company ByteDance’s wide-reaching layoffs at Pico.

Now under co-development by Ubisoft Paris and Soul Assembly, Just Dance VR – Welcome to Dancity is officially coming to Quest 2/3/Pro on October 15th, where it promises to let you “dance, play basketball and interact with fun items with up to 6 players.”

Just Dance VR is set to feature a social hub called ‘Dancity’ for global dance meet ups and socializing, with the ability to setup both public and private matches. Avatars are set to be customizable, with the addition of unlockable outfits which the studio says will be powered by Ready Player Me.

At launch, Just Dance VR promises 25 chart-toppers and original songs, with a short teaser setlist shown below:

Don’t Stop Me Now By Queen

Bad Liar By Selena Gomez

Starships by Nicki Minaj

Lights By Ellie Goulding

Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen

A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) By Fergie Ft. Q-tip, GoonRock

You can wishlist the game here on Quest here leading up to its release on Quest 2/3/Pro on October 15th.