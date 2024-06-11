Rhythm Game ‘Just Dance VR’ is Skipping Pico 4 Exclusivity and Launching on Quest in October

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Ubisoft announced in late 2022 it was bringing a VR version of its motion-based dance game Just Dance to Pico 4, making it the first big exclusive to target what was essentially Pico’s Quest 2 competitor. Now Ubisoft has announced that Just Dance VR is coming to Quest later this year, ostensibly skipping Pico support entirely.

Pico announced during its Pico Product Announcement 2022 it was working with Ubisoft to bring Just Dance VR exclusively to Pico 4 in 2023, however it was subsequently dropped as a result of parent company ByteDance’s wide-reaching layoffs at Pico.

Now under co-development by Ubisoft Paris and Soul Assembly, Just Dance VR – Welcome to Dancity is officially coming to Quest 2/3/Pro on October 15th, where it promises to let you “dance, play basketball and interact with fun items with up to 6 players.”

1 of 5
Image courtesy Ubisoft
Image courtesy Ubisoft
Image courtesy Ubisoft
Image courtesy Ubisoft
Image courtesy Ubisoft

Just Dance VR is set to feature a social hub called ‘Dancity’ for global dance meet ups and socializing, with the ability to setup both public and private matches. Avatars are set to be customizable, with the addition of unlockable outfits which the studio says will be powered by Ready Player Me.

SEE ALSO
Headspace Launches Social VR Mindfulness App on Quest That's More Than Just Meditation

At launch, Just Dance VR promises 25 chart-toppers and original songs, with a short teaser setlist shown below:

  • Don’t Stop Me Now By Queen
  • Bad Liar By Selena Gomez
  • Starships by Nicki Minaj
  • Lights By Ellie Goulding
  • Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen
  • A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got) By Fergie Ft. Q-tip, GoonRock

You can wishlist the game here on Quest here leading up to its release on Quest 2/3/Pro on October 15th.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.