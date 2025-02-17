Virtuix, the company known for its line of VR treadmills, announced it’s adding nine more VR games to its lineup of titles supported by its Omni One all-in-one system.

The company says Omni One now supports over 55 titles, with its most recent additions including Arizona Sunshine Remake, Arizona Sunshine 2, and Into The Radius.

Other newly added titles include Ascent Quest, Everslaught Invasion, Motion Soccer, Thief Simulator VR, TOTALLY BASKETBALL!, and Venture’s Gauntlet VR, letting you physically walk, run, crouch, kneel, jump, strafe, and backpedal in games that would otherwise map movement to a thumbstick.

Launched in September 2024, Omni One not only includes a VR treadmill, but also a customized Pico 4 Enterprise VR headset and access to a library of supported content via its Omni One Store.

The system is also compatible with SteamVR games thanks to the company’s Omni Connect PC Driver, which allows you to apply custom bindings to PC games and adjusting settings to make them feel like native implementations. Notably, all of the games mentioned above are native to Pico 4, and don’t require PC-tethering through Steam.

Priced at $3,495, the Austin, Texas-based creators of the prosumer-targeted VR system say it’s now shipped over 1,000 units. You can learn more about Omni One in our hands-on, where we go over the strengths and weaknesses of the experience.