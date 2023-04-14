‘Kill It With Fire VR’ is an Arachnophobe’s Worst Nightmare, Now on Quest & PC VR

While it’s not always prudent to burn down your entire house at the mere sight of an eight-legged creepy crawly, there are always exceptions, like when you squash a big ol’ spider with a frying pan and it explodes into a thousand micro-spider babies. That’s at least the premise with newly launched indie title Kill It With Fire VR.

Developed by Casey Donnellan Games and published by tinyBuild, the first-person spider-hunting game launched this week on Quest 2 and SteamVR.

It’s actually a standalone VR take on the studio’s flatscreen title, which was released in 2020 to an ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ user reception on Steam.

Here’s how the studio describes the new VR version:

Take on an exterminator job to rid houses of crawling spiderlings by any means necessary. Utilize technologically advanced arachnid tracking to hunt down the pesky buggers and get ready to eliminate them once and for all. Choose between ninja stars, TNT, picture frames, a flatscreen TV, or anything within arm’s length as long as they get the job done. Discover solutions to complex puzzles, search through the neighborhood to find better weapons, and unlock upgrades to really stick it to the man spiders.

Despite bing just as low-poly as the original flatscreen game, the new VR version offers up a sense of immersion that arachnophobes will probably want to ease into, as you track down eight different arachnid types while solving environmental puzzles, which are strewn across a procedurally generated world for a constantly different spider-hunting experience.

You can find the VR-native version on Steam and the Quest Store, priced at $15. Owners of the original flatscreen title on Steam can also get a 25% discount off the VR version.

The studio says it’s also heading to PSVR and PSVR 2 at some point later this year.