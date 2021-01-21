Kuato Studios, a UK-based creator of educational games, announced it has raised £4.5M (~$6.1M USD) as the company takes a stride into virtual reality gaming for the first time.

Led by Hong Kong venture capital firm Horizons Ventures, the company says it will be using its fresh funding round to expand its existing library of games into VR.

Kuato previously partnered with brands such as Disney and Marvel to create education-focused games, and is using its recently released two-player horror escape room Panic Room (2020) to “showcase how VR can be used in new and innovative ways.”

Panic Room is an asymmetric game that pits one player with an Oculus PC headset with a user on mobile (iOS, Android). VR players must escape the haunted cabin while their mobile-based adversary puts scary obstacles in their way.

“Virtual reality has progressed significantly over the last decade, but a primary issue stems from the fact it’s a single-person experience,” says Mark Horneff, Managing Director of Kuato Studios. “We are incredibly excited to be launching this game as part of our ambition to shift into the VR market.”

Panic Room may be scary, but Kuato intends to apply its underlying asymmetric gameplay to the studio’s library of games. Horneff says will offer “a simple, social and cost-effective solution” where kids can learn and play, and parents, carers or teachers can actively oversee.