A handful of unverified photos have revealed what appears to be a never before seen pair of AR glasses from Lenovo.

Images published by known leaker ‘WalkingCat’ have revealed the new AR headset, sporting the Lenovo’s ThinkReality badge, its enterprise-focused AR/VR product line.

We haven’t verified the authenticity of the photos, so it’s a mystery for now whether they’re mock-ups, internal prototypes, or production-ready AR glasses. The leaker WalkingCat hasn’t specified anything else about the AR headset in question, however there’s a few salient details we can guess just by looking at them.

Image courtesy ‘WalkingCat’

The AR glasses appear to be tethered on the left temple, suggesting it could have a dedicated compute unit that users can pocket, such as Magic Leap 1. Considering Lenovo’s ThinkReality product class is enterprise-focused, it’s possible it will connect via a dedicated compute unit, or even the class of mobile work PCs the company is best known for.

The headset’s near-eye optics sit behind the glass frame. From the photos it’s not exactly clear whether the headset makes use of waveguides like Microsoft HoloLens 2, or birdbath optics like Nreal Light. The lack of heavy lens shading points to waveguide optics, which are more costly and difficult to manufacture, but typically provide better brightness.

Image courtesy ‘WalkingCat’

From a straight-on shot, we get a cleared view of the headset’s optical sensors; there appears to be three main optical sensors, two on the left and right end pieces and a single sensor on the bridge. Possibly two additional sensors can be seen behind the exterior lenses, however it’s uncertain.

There’s also a closeup of the right end piece sensor, which is likely for simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

Image courtesy ‘WalkingCat’

On the right temple you can see what looks like a volume rocker and possibly a textured select button in the center. A large nose piece looks capable of keeping the headset well off the user’s face.

Image courtesy ‘WalkingCat’

WalkingCat has been a reliable source of leaks over the years. Before their official announcements, the user revealed Oculus Quest 2, HP Reverb G2 and HoloLens 2.

Lending further credence, the device also seems very similar to a pair of prototype Lenovo AR glasses we saw in November 2019, which were unveiled at Lenovo’s Tech World conference in Beijing, China. Those haven’t made their way into production yet, so it’s possible we’re seeing a final iteration of the company’s next AR headset, which could even supplant the enterprise-focused A6 headset, the company’s HoloLens 2 competitor.

Since CES 2021 is coming up soon, it’s possible Lenovo intends on showing the device for the January 6 – 9 event, albeit digitally since the physical portion in Las Vegas was cancelled back in mid-summer.

Thanks goes out to Antony Vitillo of SkarredGhost for pointing us to the news.

  • TechPassion

    It should be the new, comfortable way to watch tv and use computers.

    • kontis

      Sure, but technology to do that doesn’t exist yet. So far there is no HMD for any price that can visually compete with a cheap TV or computer monitor, not only because of displays but also optics. Then there are also friction/convenience issues. This may flip 180 in the future, though.

      • Rudl Za Vedno

        It actually does exist. XTAL 8K (2x4K) and Varjo XR3 (panel inside a panel) are comparable to high end TV experience. They both feature high quality glass optics (that’s why they’re heavy as hell) with custom automatic distortion profile adjustment via eye tracking. VoodooVR tested them both and said nothing comes close picture quality wise. Problem is the price. Both cost north of $7K + yearly license agreement fee with Varjo.

        • johanbach

          VoodooVR says a lot of things.

          Fact of the matter is we are not there yet, we are not close to being there yet.

        • Mei Ling

          I think what Kontis means is something with the retina resolution of Varjo with a smaller form factor and a very light weight. So something like at least 25% smaller and lighter than the Quest 2 with perfect weight balance combined with optics that allow at least 140 degrees field of view. Wireless as well.

          Once we get to this point then the technology ‘exists’ and it would be practical to switch from a 32 inch monitor display at 4K resolution for example and actually get some work done for prolong periods of time in the headset.

  • Rudl Za Vedno

    Nice looking AR glasses. But where are new PCVR headsets? Will we see anything new from Lenovo, Samsung, Dell & co at CES 2021? I’m really afraid manufacturers have chosen to refocus on enterprise market (Acer, Varjo, Xtal etc) with exception of HP and abandon retail PCVR market. What are your thoughts?

    • Bob

      Well it’s a given at this point that Facebook have all but scared off the competition in the consumer VR space with the launch of the Quest 2.

      I’d wager companies such as Samsung have redirected their efforts into the enterprise space, which gives them a perfectly valid excuse to continue dipping their toes into these shark-filled waters where things are less risky and the viability of their VR business remains intact.

    • kontis

      It looks like low-cost, low profit margin VR headsets need another source of income (like software) to be a viable business. To high R&D investment to be in the top for too small market.

      This is something that Valve nad Oculus can do, maybe Samsung too (but not on PC), but is much harder for a company without digital market experience like Dell or Lenovo.

      HTC tried with Viveport but we know how that went. This is very hard to pull of.

      • Mei Ling

        Valve and Oculus both have their own ecosystems and software framework to drive the majority of the headsets today in both enterprise and consumer sectors. Samsung does not. An easy way, and I think the best way, for Samsung to get into the VR software platform business in order to compete with both of those platforms, is to just outright acquire HTC and all of their assets. From here they can use their resources to build on the existing Vive brand and massively rework and improve the Vive/Viveport platform.

        Vive as a platform isn’t anywhere near the same level as SteamVR or Oculus but with the right amount of resources it has the potential to get there. HTC just isn’t the right company to make it work. Not anymore at least.