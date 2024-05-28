VR Fitness App ‘Les Mills Bodycombat’ Gets First Premium DLC, Including New Workouts, Songs & Moves

Popular fitness app Les Mills XR BODYCOMBAT (2022) just got its first paid DLC today, which features a slate of new workouts and features that will keep you swinging and sweating.

Called Power Strike, the $8 content pack includes eight new workouts which feature 22 new songs. Power Strike also includes new cosmetics, as premium environment, and a number of new moves, such as the ‘Power Strike’ and the ‘Final Target’.

Created by Les Mills and Odders Lab, the Power Strike DLC can be purchased both in-game and through the Store. Workouts can be played in both VR and MR modes, which is said to unlock “nearly 90 minutes of new content to help them destroy calories as they punch, kick, block, and strike,” Odders Lab says.

Additionally, the studio says it’s remained committed to supporting the base app with “regular free updates,” which is said to include performance improvements, bug fixes, and quality of life additions.

If you’re in the US, you can also nab an exclusive Meta Quest x LES MILLS XR BODYCOMBAT Fitness Bundle. Available from now until June 30th, you can choose from either the Quest 2 content bundle for $230 or the Quest 3 content bundle for $540, each of which includes the respective headset, Active Straps, and a copy of LES MILLS XR BODYCOMBAT at a reduced price.