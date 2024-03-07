Lucy Liu Stars in VR Adventure ‘The Pirate Queen’, Now Available on Quest & SteamVR

The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend, the award-winning VR adventure starring Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels, Kill Bill), launched today on Quest and SteamVR headsets.

Created by UK-based Singer Studios, VR narrative adventure takes inspiration from true events, following the titular ‘Pirate Queen’ Cheng Shih’s ascent to leadership of the Red Flag Fleet, which in the 19th-century took on major powers in the South China Sea such as the East India Company, the Portuguese Empire, and the Qing Dynasty.

Prior to today’s launch, The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend won both the Storyscapes Award at Tribeca 2023 and The Discovery Award for Best Debut at Raindance Film Festival in 2021.

To boot, the studio calls The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend “just the beginning of an expansive franchise being developed by Singer Studios and executive producers Lucy Liu and Eloise Singer,” as the IP is set to expand as a graphic novel, film and TV series.

“I was unaware of Cheng Shih’s story, however, after delving deeper into the material and researching further, I was astonished to learn of her history and the cunning intelligence she wielded to achieve such incredible power. The revelation that this narrative unfolds within a virtual realm, yet is rooted in genuine historical events, carries profound significance. It seamlessly intertwines the realms of tradition and innovation, offering an experience that transcends gaming, delivering authenticity, excitement, and a rich tapestry of history,” said Liu.

You’ll find The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend over on the Quest Store and Steam, priced at $17.