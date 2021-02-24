Ready Play Me, the free avatar maker from Wolf3D, now supports exporting avatars to VRChat, making it quick and easy to get a customizable avatar into one of the most popular social VR applications.

While VRChat is host to tons of zany user-created avatar choices (or you can build your own from the ground up if you’re technically skilled), sometimes you want to embody an avatar that feels personal to you. But how do you get one?

Ready Player Me is a free avatar maker which now supports VRChat. With its web-based tool, you can create a custom avatar in a matter of minutes, then import it directly into VRChat with the push of a button (at the time of writing the site warns it may take 10–15 minutes for the avatar to appear in VRChat due to demand).

To make your own Ready Player Me avatar for VRChat, just use the web-based avatar creator here (you can start by taking a selfie, or skip that step and go directly to customization). Once you’re happy with your avatar, click the ‘Done’ button at the top right, then click ‘Import to VRChat’ in the pop-up menu.

Ready Player Me avatars are supported by a growing list of VR applications like Mozilla Hubs, LIV, MeetinVR, and more, now including VRChat. Avatars can also be downloaded in the .fbx format.

The company behind the tool, Wolf3D, says its avatars are compatible with VRChat’s latest avatar system called Avatars 3.0 (AV3), which allows players to use the game’s built-in expression system for emotes and other avatar actions.

While it’s great to have a simple tool for avatar creation, it’s still clearly early days for Ready Player Me, which currently offers customization of hair, facial hair, and outfits, but lacks key options like like facial structure, height, and weight.

With the company raising $1.3 million last year, we expect to see the options fleshed out in due time. Though we don’t expect it to be free indefinitely—the obvious future for a tool like Ready Player Me is to offer a basic set of free customization options, while keeping a large wardrobe of premium styles which users can buy with real money.