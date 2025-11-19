Marvel’s Deadpool VR serves up a boat load of quippy banter and on-brand humor from everyone’s favorite ‘merc with a mouth’, truly bringing the soul and wit of the character to virtual reality. While combat can feel repetitive at times, and the narrative a little on the thin side, excellent gameplay variety combined with the game’s fourth wall-breaking protagonist makes for a refreshingly fun overall experience.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR Details: Developer: Twisted Pixel

Publisher: Oculus Studios

Available On: Quest 3 & 3S

Reviewed On: Quest 3

Release Date: November 18th, 2025

Price: $50

Gameplay

Deadpool VR is all about expectations. At its core, we’re getting a big budget, highly polished, multi-hour VR experience that features a name brand superhero that actually isn’t some weird knockoff (cough, Marvel: Power United VR). If you’re looking for Deadpool, you’re definitely getting it here: guns, katanas, and dick jokes aplenty.

For dyed in the wool Deadpool fans, you can probably stop reading here. You will love the game regardless of this VR nerd’s opinions on combat, enemy variety, inventory, and the general disposability of the game’s narrative.

But for everyone else, here’s the quick and dirty. You’ve been kidnapped by Mojo, an intergalactic TV producer who livestreams fighting tournaments. He needs talent, and it’s your job to find it, which means you’ll be portaling into a bunch of different worlds, fighting through waves of baddies, and nabbing a handful of minor Marvel villains to star as combatants on Mojo’s channel.

You aren’t just executing waves of ninjas, robots and demons though: the game wants you to do it with style, because every epic kill gets you more viewers, which in turn means more points, more upgrades, and even a special ability to keep things spicy.

That said, as a combat-focused experience, fighting feels a little too repetitive during regular encounters—but I’m going to tell you why that’s mostly okay. You have your dual katanas, pistols, a grenade, and a grappling gun that can attach to pre-defined attachment points, which also doubles as a way of tossing around the easiest baddies—all of which seems to offer a lot of latitude on how to fluidly take down enemies.

The game tries to reward you for going ham on each bad guy with the promise of weapon unlocks and cosmetics, but the sheer number of baddies, combined with the general uselessness of the unlocks, essentially threaded me down the path of optimizing my killing patterns rather than going for what the game hopes I’ll do: combo slicing a guy to death when I could have just shot him in the head a few times.

And I think you’ll probably end up doing what I did: the most efficient method is spamming the jump-kick button combo to automatically fly to the baddies face in slow-mo, which lets you unlock a bunch of bullets into them. Not very cinematic after the hundredth time, but it gets the job done. That’s why it kind of sucks, but here’s why it’s kind of okay.

There is actually a ton of novelty on display to keep things suitably fresh, which I think smooths over lackluster combat.

For all of the drabness of ganking your millionth nameless henchman, Deadpool actually lets you do a bunch of cool and interesting things—and I’m not talking about the finisher moves, where you jump-kick a guy’s head clean off his stump neck… that gets old quick. The game’s boss fights always come with fun and unique quick time events where you need to use all of your kit at your disposal—of course with Deadpool sarcastically lambasting everyone all the way through.

And there’s even more. Meanwhile, you’re not just fighting against bosses and hoping to Shanghai them back to Mojo World—that is after all the entire story line. You’re also taking part in the spectacle, as you engage in (basically) fake multiplayer matches with a variety of game modes and maps. All of it means you’re constantly doing something different, somewhere different, which really helps to keep every moment fresh despite regular combat being a bit of a sore spot.

While cosmetics are fun, functionally speaking upgrades feel a little tame. At least for now, there aren’t any alternative game modes outside of the campaign, although there is a virtual smorgasbord of ways to earn spendable points, which let you unlock different weapons, skins and player cosmetics. The main emphasis is undoubtedly on skins here, as each pistol only has a half dozen variants that basically just mix and match three basic stats: reload time, magazine size and fire power.

That said, if you’re into chasing down collectables, Deadpool VR has you covered. If you’re like me though, you’ll be fine after beating the final boss (around the eight hour mark on ‘normal’ difficulty for me) and not really diving back in for more.

Immersion

Yes, the katana-wielding antihero is voiced by Neil Patrick Harris, and not celebrated Canadian film actor Ryan Reynolds. Still, NPH has mastered the Deadpool we all know and love—foul mouth jabs and pop culture references galore. To boot, there’s also John Leguizamo as Mojo and the ever-brilliant Jeffrey Combs as Mojo’s chief henchman, Major Domo, making for some of the best voice acting and script writing I’ve ever experienced in my decade of VR gaming.

And thankfully, this isn’t some sort of Skibidi Deadpool reimagined for people born in this century—this is vintage Deadpool. That means you’ll be treated to loads of ’70s, ’80s and early ’90s TV references, which in 2025 feels increasingly odd for a game that’s undoubtedly hoping to appeal to Quest’s target demographic (aka not the 40+ crowd). Whatever though. If you love Deadpool in any capacity, you’re definitely getting the real deal in this VR game.

On the whole, visuals are excellent, although a bit of a mixed bag. Sometimes I get a distinct cell shaded, Borderlands vibe to everything, which is totally on-brand for Marvel’s comic book heritage. Then, at times, the game takes on a smoother, more realistic design that doesn’t exactly clash, but it does leave me feeling like I’m in a different game.

Still, it’s all performing under Quest 3’s modest compute budget, which notably doesn’t use fixed foveated rendering—impressive considering the amount of characters on screen at any given moment.

Object interaction is one of the weakest spots in all of this. The only thing I really want to do is clank my pistols or katanas together, but they clip right through. The users inventory is always cause for frustration: grabbing a grappling gun from behind your back oftentimes results in grabbing a pistol from your side holster (or vice versa), which can absolutely spoil quick time events. Despite being able to somewhat readjust the inventory slots, I would suggest not trying to play seated since cycling through pistols and the grappling gun seems more inconsistent given the limited range of motion.

In the end, I was hoping for a more cinematic narrative that was less game-y overall. As it is, you’re basically in a pocket universe that offers essentially a meaningless outcome. But hey, Deadpool is right along there with you, making fun of developer budgets, the game’s name, hell, even Disney gets a few choice words from the merc with a mouth.

Comfort

Deadpool VR offers up some very intense action, which means you’ll probably need to dial in your own unique comfort settings to mitigate the game’s frenetic movement. I

You can do this with your standard range of settings, seen below, although one of the biggest offenders to comfort is camera shake, which is at a nearly constant when toggled on. There are a few moments when you’re forced onto some sort of moving platforms, but these moments are few and far between, and sometimes allow the user to elect a third-person cinematic view if the first-person experience is too intense.

Maybe less of a physical comfort issue, but more of a moral comfort (?): Deadpool VR serves up its fair share of innuendo and cursing (as you’d expect), although you can toggle on ‘kiddie friendly’ dialogue in the settings in addition to cycling through four difficulty modes.