‘Project Hail Mary’ is Getting a Mixed Reality Game for Quest & Pico This Year

Maze Theory, the XR studio behind Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, announced it’s working on a mixed reality game based on Andy Weir’s novel and recent film, Project Hail Mary (2026).

Developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is slated to feature an entirely new, original chapter developed in collaboration with Andy Weir specifically for the game.

“Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars goes somewhere completely new,” the studios say. “Player’s step into the role of Ryland Grace at a pivotal, untold moment in the Hail Mary mission. The ship’s systems are failing. Deep space grows increasingly uncertain.”

As a mixed reality game, Hail Mary “bleeds into the player’s physical environment,” the studio says, noting that players will diagnose problems, improvise fixes, and “push the limits of what science and engineering can do under pressure.”

Of course, at the heart of the experience is Rocky, the alien intelligence whose partnership with Grace defines the film’s action.

“In Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars, that bond isn’t something you watch develop. You build it yourself, through cooperation, problem-solving, and evolving trust. It is, as Weir intended, a story about the first true friendship between species, and mixed reality makes that feel real in an entirely new way,” the studio says.

Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary author calls it “the first step outside of what happens in the book and movie, something you can only experience in mixed reality.”

While Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars will launch on Quest and Pico headsets in late 2026, there’s also mention of “major mixed reality and VR platforms,” suggesting that list may grow. The studios say we expect more details on gameplay, platforms, and preorders in the coming months.

The studios included a short clip of mixed reality gameplay, seen below: