‘Project Hail Mary’ is Getting a Mixed Reality Game for Quest & Pico This Year

By
Scott Hayden
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3

Maze Theory, the XR studio behind Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time, announced it’s working on a mixed reality game based on Andy Weir’s novel and recent film, Project Hail Mary (2026).

Developed in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars is slated to feature an entirely new, original chapter developed in collaboration with Andy Weir specifically for the game.

Image courtesy Maze Theory

Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars goes somewhere completely new,” the studios say. “Player’s step into the role of Ryland Grace at a pivotal, untold moment in the Hail Mary mission. The ship’s systems are failing. Deep space grows increasingly uncertain.”

As a mixed reality game, Hail Mary “bleeds into the player’s physical environment,” the studio says, noting that players will diagnose problems, improvise fixes, and “push the limits of what science and engineering can do under pressure.”

Image courtesy Maze Theory

Of course, at the heart of the experience is Rocky, the alien intelligence whose partnership with Grace defines the film’s action.

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“In Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars, that bond isn’t something you watch develop. You build it yourself, through cooperation, problem-solving, and evolving trust. It is, as Weir intended, a story about the first true friendship between species, and mixed reality makes that feel real in an entirely new way,” the studio says.

Image courtesy Maze Theory

Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary author calls it “the first step outside of what happens in the book and movie, something you can only experience in mixed reality.”

While Project Hail Mary: Journey Among the Stars will launch on Quest and Pico headsets in late 2026, there’s also mention of “major mixed reality and VR platforms,” suggesting that list may grow. The studios say we expect more details on gameplay, platforms, and preorders in the coming months.

The studios included a short clip of mixed reality gameplay, seen below:

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • zaelu

    yey

  • So cue yet ANOTHER crappy, cash grab 'game/experience' eh???

  • Andrew Jakobs

    I do hope they also add a regular VR mode as I don't like playing MR games in my room, it's boring.