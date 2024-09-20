Meta is widely expected to reveal the Quest 3S headset next week during the Meta Connect event. The company aims to introduce a new headset with mixed reality capabilities similar to Quest 3, but at a cheaper price. An apparent leak suggests the headset could be its most affordable yet.

According to Reddit user Vast_Front259, an Amazon ad seen on the Peacock streaming service shows the Quest 3S with 128GB of storage priced at just $300. This comes before the headset has been formally announced, which would mean the ad aired ahead of schedule.

While the ad looks legitimate, the Reddit user in question does not have a strong account history. The video that plays before the price is a previously released ad that only shows the Quest 3 in the video itself. So we remain somewhat skeptical, but nothing about this leak is fundamentally implausible.

If Quest 3S is priced at $300, it would be the most affordable Quest headset yet.

The original Quest headset was launched in 2019 for $400.

And while Quest 2 actually launched at $300, Quest 3S is expected to run on a newer processor and have mixed reality capabilities that are much closer to Quest 3—and it should run upcoming Quest 3 ‘exclusive’ content that Quest 2 cannot. So Meta has never offered a headset with such capabilities and performance at this price.

And let’s not forget about inflation. Quest 2 launched in late 2020 at $300. If Quest 3S is indeed priced at $300 in 2024, that would be just $250 in 2020.

Quest 3 launched in late 2023 for $500. And while it’s clearly Meta’s best Quest headset yet, the price and lack of killer apps for its mixed reality capabilities gave it less traction than it might have had otherwise. As far as we know, Quest 3 still hasn’t outsold the much more affordable Quest 2.

At $300, Quest 3S could finally hit the price point needed to bring Meta’s mixed reality features to the majority of Quest users—finally giving developers more incentive to build rich mixed reality content.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Yeshaya

    "and it should run upcoming Quest 3 ‘exclusive’ content that Quest 3 cannot."
    if that's a typo please fix and I'll delete this comment. Otherwise I'm gonna have words with Mr. Zuckerberg

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: If Qualcomm hadn't started to massively inflate SoC prices, the Quest 3S wouldn't cost USD 350 corrected for inflation, nor USD 300, but USD 225 based on how much the other components dropped in price since 2020.

    The inflation argument is always somewhat strange with electronics, as for decades the price of components like RAM or flash has gone down much quicker than inflation increased costs. We are now only somewhat used to GPUs or high end smartphones rising in price, but that ist mostly due to Nvidia, Apple and Samsung realizing that people will actually buy way more expensive products.

    So there is little incentive to offer cheaper tiers at similar performance as previous generations, when you can instead add some features and sell a device with slightly improved performance at a higher price. In areas where traditional price improvements still work, you still see massive price drops. I recently saw that whoever owns the Nokia brand now is offering new feature phones, still rather capable, for USD 10 or less.

    When rumors said that the Quest 3S would sell at USD 200, I was pretty sure that it couldn't feature an XR2 Gen 2 and would have to stick to the same SoC as Quest 2. With Quest 3S starting at USD 300, the XR2 Gen 2 became an option, but also the reason why this HMD isn't a lot cheaper. Quest 2 was launched in late 2020, very bad timing as CoViD-19 shortages now long in the past drove up the prices. It used the XR2 Gen 1 for which we have no direct price quote, but which was based on the SD8865 (USD 85), and for years Qualcomm's top SoCs had lingered around USD 80.

    This changed with the rename from SD8XX to SD 8 Gen X. While Gen 1 went for about USD 120, they asked USD 160 for Gen 2, USD 200 for Gen 3, with Gen 4 rumored to cost USD 240. Mobile phone manufacturers obviously aren't amused, and we know that at least for Gen 2 Qualcomm adds about 33% on top of their costs as a margin. We again don't know how much the XR2 Gen 2 costs, but if it matches the SD8 Gen 2 it is based on, 53% of the retail price of Quest 3S is just for the SOC, compared to only 28% on Quest 2. Meaning that if all the rest remained the same (which it didn't), all the other components combined must have fallen in price from USD ~215 to USD ~140, so they are now 35% cheaper.

    The price of Quest 3S isn't USD 300 instead of the USD 350 you'd expect from inflation. The price of Quest 3S is USD 300 instead of USD 225 you'd expect from 35% cheaper electronics plus inflation, because of Qualcomm tax they can now take in similar ways to Apple or Nvidia due to lack of competition. There was recent talk about the largest Indian mobile network (of which Meta owns 10%) releasing a cheaper Quest of their own in India. They could do that by sticking to XR2 Gen 1, which alone would bring them close to the USD 200 from some initial Quest 3S rumors.

  • ViRGiN

    Perfect time to bump up Valve Index price!
    Adjusted for inflation, Valve Index today should be sold for about $1200.

  • Yeshaya

    "Does most of what the AVP does at 1/7th the price" was a pretty good tagline. "Does most of what the AVP does at 1/11th the price" is even better.
    If they'd make the store/app/interface in general like 20% less terrible they could really take off with this.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      One of the characteristics of a good headline is that it's also true, otherwise it is only clickbait. And yes, a USD 299 Quest 3S will be a pretty good deal for a gaming VR HMD, even if most games aren't optimized for Quest 3 yet and therefore will look exactly the same as on Quest 2 due to the identical resolution and lenses. But no, a USD 299 Quest 3S does not most of what AVP does. Not even close.

  • ViRGiN

    Article about Visor scam when? You were proud to announce they are taking pre orders a year ago RTVR.

  • ViRGiN

    Ben, why are you deleting my comments calling it a S-C-A-M?