Meta’s latest Horizon OS update for Quest (v76) introduced a new Battery Saver setting as default, which has led users to experience frame rate issues in apps and games. Now, Meta CTO Andrew ‘Boz’ Bosworth says the company is rolling out a fix and “taking a serious look” at how OS updates are communicated in the future.

In a recent Instagram AMA, Bosworth addressed recent user complaints about a quietly included system default, which automatically toggles a more aggressive version of Quest 3’s Battery Saver mode.

Previously, Battery Saver limited Quest’s refresh rate to 72Hz, applied fixed gaze rendering, and reduced brightness to 50%—something which could be toggled on in the settings to extend battery life.

The latest v76 release of Horizon OS however includes a new version of Battery Saver as default, putting the headset’s refresh rate to 90Hz, but critically capping many games at a nauseating 45FPS.

If users were unaware they could turn off Battery Saver, they would have no idea why the headset all of a sudden decided to act up, possibly even leading to blame falling on individual developers for poor optimization.

PSA: To disable Battery Saver on Quest 3, navigate to the “Power” settings within the “Device” menu in the settings app. Then, toggle off the “Power Saving Mode” option.

Notably, many Quest apps don’t use Application Spacewarp (AppSW), which some older titles implemented to smooth out low framerate stutter by generating synthetic frames between real frames, effectively doubling the perceived frame rate.

Bosworth says Meta is “rolling the fix out for that.” He further notes that while the usual staggering of Horizon OS updates “helps us identify regressions sooner,” the company could “do better on documentation” when it comes to patch notes. As it stands today, iterative Horizon OS patch notes are fairly paltry, often times only including a few line items without much explanation.

Here’s the full transcript of Bosworth’s comment below: