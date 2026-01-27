Studio Behind VR Hit ‘Walkabout Mini Golf’ Lays Off 25% of Staff, Raises DLC Price Moving Forward

By
Scott Hayden
-
9

Mighty Coconut, the indie studio behind Walkabout Mini Golf (2020), announced it’s reduced headcount by 25% n addition to raising future DLC prices to offset costs.

Might Coconut founder Lucas Martell published a blogpost explaining some of the difficulties the studio is facing amid the backdrop of an admittedly “challenging” VR game development landscape.

After staff reductions, which has affected a quarter of the studio, Martell says the remaining team at Mighty Coconut is now 27—something he says will let the studio “continue expanding the game for the foreseeable future.”

Walkabout Mini Golf fans have come to expect a steady stream of new course DLC, which thankfully isn’t set to change. Martell says that instead of the typical seven annual courses, the studio is set to deliver an expected six.

What is changing though—starting with the next release—is that DLC prices will raised by $1, bringing new courses from $4 to the new price of $5.

“We feel that’s the most direct way to support development as DLCs have grown in complexity. All previously released courses will stay at their current prices,” Martell says.

The studio is also focusing more on the VR version—available on Quest, SteamVR, PSVR 2, and Pico—and less on the ‘Pocket Edition’ for iOS.

“While we want to support as many platforms and ways to play as possible, keeping a completely unique mobile version of the game in lockstep with the VR platforms is a monumental task that slows down production much more than we had anticipated,” Martell explains. “We’d like to keep crossplay between VR and mobile functional for as long as we can, but we will also be sunsetting that at some point. We will be sure to announce that in advance once we do.”

Additionally, Mighty Coconut is scaling back development of additional activities, like Employee Mode, Chess and Slingshots.

“We know how popular these are and hope to return to them soon, but they require a fair bit of energy that needs to be focused elsewhere at the moment,” Martell says.

Mighty Coconut isn’t the only studio feeling the pressure. The wider industry recently saw a number of VR studio closures, reductions, and cancelled projects.

Fellow XR indie Cloudhead Games (Pistol Whip) also recently experienced layoffs affecting 70% of staff, while Meta’s XR Reality Labs division saw a reported 10 percent staff layoff. This includes the closure of Sanzaru Games (Asgard’s Wrath), Armature Studio (Resident Evil 4 VR port) and Twisted Pixel (Deadpool VR).

Additionally, budget cuts reportedly also saw the cancellation of a Harry Potter VR game for Quest, which was supposedly being developed by Skydance Games. Due to the Sanzaru closure, a Batman: Arkham Shadows sequel was also consequently cancelled.

  • Andrew Jakobs

    25% and still having 27 people, for that game? I wonder what they all do then. The game looks and feels like it's been done by a very small team (of max 10).

    • NL_VR

      Many organisations seems have grown to much

      • Leisure Suit Barry

        I thought you said VR gaming was doing better than ever?

        Layoffs, studio closures, hardware sales down . .

        Are you still living in cloud cuckoo land?

        • NL_VR

          Are u still having a stick up your a**?

          • Leisure Suit Barry

            Playstation isn’t dead, but PSVR2 is

          • NL_VR

            Yadda yadda yadda.
            No its not

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      They are constantly releasing new courses that also introducing new mechanics, and all of them are large and pretty great. So most of the team will be working on creating these, with trying to make them work for both VR and mobile apparently making it a lot harder, i.e. requiring more time/people.

      Which is why they will now instead focus on only creating courses for VR with a smaller team. With their aim to still release six of these each year while keeping quality high, they will most likely have separate teams working on different courses in parallel, the head count is not just for implementing the core functionality.

  • eadVrim

    Companies should have continued developing virtual reality headsets, instead of regressing like Meta did.
    Instead of improving the mixed reality pass-through resolution of the Q3 which would have had a significant impact,
    They opted for a basic, one-time-use Quest 3S that might then end up in a drawer.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I always considered Walkabout Mini Golf and Puzzling Places great success stories in VR, as they found a way to generate more income from a rather small user base by releasing new DLC, either new courses or puzzles. So the premise is similar to Beat Saber, at the core is a simple idea that fits very well with the physical nature and motion controls in VR, and people like to stick to that core experience and are fine to pay a little bit to vary the environment.

    The current cuts seem to be less related to overall falling sales in VR, and more to their attempt to grow beyond VR not working out while consuming precious resources. With the number of VR users not really growing all that much, it was kind of natural to look beyond that and try to expand into the much, much larger mobile market. I've never played the "Pocket Edition" myself, but have a hard time figuring out how to translate the core experience revolving around using a 6DoF controller as a pretty accurate club.

    So this may be less of another sign that VR developers are going down, and more a tale of caution that trying to translate VR games to flat is just as challenging as translating flat games to VR, with often not satisfying results, because the core features differ too much. That is kind of bad for anybody counting on a hybrid strategy to protect them against the risks of going VR only, and it may limit the growth of studios like Mighty Coconut to whatever the VR market allows. It may work better though for games that were designed for both mobile and VR right from the start, while Walkabout was very clearly made for VR.