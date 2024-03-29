Meta announced last year it was sunsetting the original Quest, which was first released in 2019. While many developers of new apps have since stopped including the nearly five year-old headset as a supported device, now the company says it’s taking choice out of the equation, as no new apps will be able to offer support for Quest 1 starting on April 30th.

The company announced the news in an email to developers, seen below:

Notice to Quest 1 Developers

As we announced last year, we are implementing important changes to Quest 1. Beginning on April 30, 2024, we will discontinue support for new Quest 1 apps. This means that new apps created after this date cannot list Quest 1 as supported hardware:

You will not be able to upload builds for new apps that only support Quest 1
Builds for new apps that support other Quest devices along with Quest 1 will be able to be uploaded, but Quest 1 support will be blocked
New apps will not be listed in the catalog of Quest 1 apps in the Meta Store
Quest 1 users will not be able to search or purchase new apps created after April 30, 2024

As a reminder, we will continue to maintain the system software with critical bug fixes and security patches through August 2024.

We thank you and the entire Quest 1 community for your efforts in growing this ecosystem.

Meta announced in January 2023 that first-party social apps Parties and Meta Horizon Home would no longer support Quest 1, marking the company’s initial steps in sunsetting its first 6DOF standalone VR headset.

A little over one year after the launch of Quest 1, Meta released its successor, Quest 2, which featured higher resolution displays (1,440 × 1,600 OLED vs 1,920 × 1,832 LCD) and a higher refresh rate (72 Hz vs up to 120 Hz) driven by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2—a significant upgrade over the Quest 1’s Snapdragon 835.

Quest (left) comapred to Quest 2 (right) | Photo by Road to VR

Now, already in the third generation with the release of Quest Pro in late 2022 and Quest 3 in late 2023, the company has moved on to include mixed reality passthrough as a headlining feature for its headsets moving forward.

Given the five-year life span of Quest 1, it’s possible we may see a similar path forward for Quest 2, giving developers and consumers just another year with the admittedly still very functional VR headset. Considering however the company is still selling Quest 2 alongside Quest 3 and Quest Pro, it remains to be seen whether its second-gen standalone will give up the ghost so quickly.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 3,500 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • ViRGiN

    Noooo, I’m still saving up for Quest 2 from a Good Will that I have my eyes on.

    Has anyone else noticed SteamVR doesn’t do this to keep their titles open for all handsets…?

    • ViRGiN

      This is why i never buy my games on steam. When i inevitably upgrade my headset, it’s always going to be Meta. Valve don’t care, they abandoned vr even before valve index has released. Index is as old as Quest 1, and it’s still getting updates to this day. My doorstopper index haven’t received a single new feature.

      Has anyone else noticed valve cut off windows 7 users, of which there were now of them than all pcvr ab-users combined, all because their pisspoor programmers are incapable of making a software launcher, so instead they built a website disguised as an app? Gayben billions makes Earth a better planet.

    • I notice that.

  • I think Quest 2 will take more time to sunset, probably 2 years. It has sold a lot and it is still selling a lot, so they need to keep it in the loop for a while

    • Heathcliff

      I agree, the Quest 2 still feels like a good budget option for people trying out VR.
      But also some arguments make me think that maybe Meta is trying to initiate a long term sunset of the Quest 2 sometime soon. First, the huge limited time discount they are offering for the Quest 2 could indicate that they are trying to sell off remaining stock before other budget options like a Quest3 lite / Quest3S or a Pico4S become more attractive and they are left with too many leftover Quest2s that nobody wants to buy anymore. Also ever since the Quest3 release I had a feeling that Meta isn’t too happy about the Quest2 being “too popular” compared to the Quest3, similar to how other major consoles always had the problem that consumers are still buying the old generation even if a newer one is out already, essentially slowing down the advancements of content development because developers are split between developing for new and better features, or for a larger user base.